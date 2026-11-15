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Cars & Bikes Auto News India’s Fuel Demand To Keep Climbing Until 2034 Despite Electric Vehicle Boom

India’s fuel demand to keep climbing until 2034 despite electric vehicle boom

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2026, 06:06 am
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India's fuel demand from road transport is projected to peak at more than 2.5 million barrels a day in 2034, before gradually declining.

Petrol
India's fuel demand from road transport is projected to peak at more than 2.5 million barrels a day in 2034, before gradually declining.
Petrol
India's fuel demand from road transport is projected to peak at more than 2.5 million barrels a day in 2034, before gradually declining.
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India's mobility and transport sector-led fuel demand will continue to keep rising till 2034 despite the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles across the country. The country's appetite for fossil fuels will be driven by the growing vehicle fleet and heavier use of diesel by commercial vehicles.

According to BloombergNEF's India Electric Vehicle Outlook 2026, fuel demand from road transport will peak at more than 2.5 million barrels a day in 2034, before gradually declining. According to the study, over time, rising adoption of electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers and electric passenger vehicles is expected to outweigh growth in fuel consumption by commercial vehicles and push overall demand lower.

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This outlook about the country's fuel demand comes as global emissions are growing far more slowly than they did a decade ago, though they have yet to peak, according to this year’s Global Carbon Budget. China, which accounts for about a third of the world’s annual emissions, is on course to cut them this year, and India’s fuel demand, with the projection of eight more years of growth ahead, could sustain global oil demand for longer than China’s trend alone would suggest.

Electric vehicle sales reached more than 2.4 million units last year, but apart from three-wheelers, no vehicle segment is on track to meet India’s 2030 electrification targets under BNEF’s projections. The transition will also require a major expansion of EV charging infrastructure, which continues to be a major concern for vehicle buyers who are in a dilemma about which fuel option to choose. The study estimates that about $29 billion of investment will be needed by 2040 to support the country's growing EV fleet.

Meanwhile, India's fuel consumption in October 2026 increased nearly 10% from the previous month to 20.49 million metric tons, recording its highest level since March 2026, as revealed by data published by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry. In September this year, India's fuel consumption was recorded at 18.71 million tons. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, this year's October fuel consumption across the country was up by 2.7% from the same month last year. Petrol sales in India recorded a 3.5% YoY growth last month, while diesel consumption rose by 12%. Diesel consumption also marked a 19% growth from September 2026.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2026, 06:06 am IST
TAGS: Petrol diesel electric vehicle electric bus electric truck electric motorcycle electric car electric scooter

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