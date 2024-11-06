Auto recap, Nov 5: New Honda Amaze launch date, Hero bikes at EICMA 2024

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Tuesday, November 5.

2024 Honda Amaze will launch on December 4

Honda Cars India has confirmed that the third-generation Amaze will be launched on December 4, 2024. Upon its launch, the 2024 Honda Amaze will go up against the soon-to-be-launched 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire along with the Hyundai Aura and the Tata Tigor. Interestingly, with the launch of the third generation Amaze, Honda Cars India will have the youngest portfolio in the country amongst the mass market players, with the oldest model, the Honda City being updated in March 2023.

Hero MotoCorp unveils host of exciting bikes at EICMA 2024

The new-generation Hero XPulse 210 has been unveiled to the world at the 2024 EICMA Motorcycle Show. The all-new XPulse 210 adventure motorcycle is a step up from the current Hero XPulse 200 4V and gets upgrades in nearly every form. The new Hero XPulse 210 packs a new frame, a bigger and more powerful engine, new styling and more electronics than its predecessor.

Hero MotoCorp has also taken the wrap off its other bikes like the new Karizma XMR 250 and Xtreme 250R at EICMA 2024. The Hero Xtreme 250R is a near-production bike based on the Xtunt 2.5R Concept. On the other hand, the new Karizma XMR 250 dials up the sporty quotient with sharper styling and a bigger engine.

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 launched in India

The new Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 launched in India just days after its global debut. It is a scrambler-styled offering based on the RE Interceptor 650 and is priced from ₹3.39 lakh, going up to ₹3.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Bear 650 is the fifth motorcycle based on the 650 platform and gets a host of changes to adapt to its scrambler character.

First Published Date: