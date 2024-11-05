EICMA 2024: Xtunt 2.5R Concept-based Hero Xtreme 250R streetfighter revealed
- The Hero Xtunt 2.5R Concept loses the fancier lines for a more road-biased design in the near-production Xtreme 250R revealed at EICMA 2024.
The 2025 Hero Xtreme 250R is the near-production version based on the Xtunt 2.5R concept showcased by Hero at EICMA last year
Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off the new Xtreme 250R, its latest and biggest streetfighter motorcycle yet. The new Hero Xtreme 250R has been revealed at EICMA 2024 alongside the new-gen XPulse 210, Karizma XMR 250, Vida Z and many more offerings from the brand. It traces its origins to EICMA and was originally revealed as the Hero Xtunt 2.5R concept at the same motorcycle show last year.
The Hero Xtunt 2.5R Concept loses the fancier lines for a more road-biased design in the near-production Xtreme 250R.
First Published Date: 05 Nov 2024, 22:34 PM IST
