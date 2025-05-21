Auto recap, May 20: Volkswagen Golf GTI launch date, Renault announces service camp and more

The automotive sector is advancing swiftly, making it challenging to keep up with the latest developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it arises. Below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Tuesday, May 20.

Renault service camp

Renault India has announced a summer camp at all Renault Service facilities from May 19 to May 25, 2025. Customers can get special offers on parts and accessories as well as complimentary gifts and the brand says several customer engagement activities are planned. Currently, Renault India operates with 580 touchpoints across India.

As part of the Renault Summer Camp, Renault India customers can avail of up to 15 per cent discount on select parts, labour charges and value added services. There is a 10 per cent discount on engine oil replacement, extended warranty and road side assistance program. There are special offers on tyres and free giveaway to all customers. There is up to 50 per cent discount on few accessories as well. MY Renault app registered customers can also avail themselves of an extra 5 per cent discount on select parts and accessories.

Tata Harrier and Safari petrol engine

Tata Motors is currently developing updated versions of the Safari and Harrier SUVs, which are expected to be released in the Indian market within this financial year. The Tata Safari and Tata Harrier models last underwent a facelift several years ago, making this upcoming mid-life update long overdue. Prototypes of the refreshed Safari and Harrier SUVs have been spotted multiple times, heightening speculation regarding their imminent launch. The facelifted versions of the Safari and Harrier will feature petrol variants, powered by a new 1.5-litre TGDi petrol engine capable of producing approximately 168 bhp of peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is anticipated to be offered with various transmission options, including a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission.

Volkswagen Golf GTI launch date

Volkswagen India is prepared to introduce the Golf GTI on May 26 in the Indian market. It will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), with deliveries anticipated to commence next month. The company has ceased accepting bookings as the initial batch has already been fully sold.

