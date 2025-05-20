HT Auto
Renault India Kicks Off Nationwide Summer Camp. Offers Discounts And More Benefits

Renault India kicks off nationwide summer camp. offers discounts and more benefits

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 May 2025, 11:18 AM
  • Renault India will host a summer camp from May 19 to May 25, 2025, offering discounts up to 15% on parts and services. Customers can enjoy complimentary gifts and various activities, enhancing their after-sales experience across 580 service locations in India.
Renault India has announced a summer camp at all Renault Service facilities from May 19 to May 25, 2025. Customers can get special offers on parts and accessories as well as complimentary gifts and the brand says several customer engagement activities are planned. Currently, Renault India operates with 580 touchpoints across India.

As part of the Renault Summer Camp, Renault India customers can avail of up to 15 per cent discount on select parts, labour charges and value added services. There is a 10 per cent discount on engine oil replacement, extended warranty and road side assistance program. There are special offers on tyres and free giveaway to all customers. There is up to 50 per cent discount on few accessories as well. MY Renault app registered customers can also avail themselves of an extra 5% discount on select parts and accessories.

Speaking on the occasion, Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President (Sales & Marketing), Renault India Operations, said, "At Renault India, our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences extends beyond just selling vehicles. The Renault Summer Camp reflects our dedication to providing proactive after-sales care that ensures the optimal performance of our cars and enhances customer satisfaction. We aim to make every service memorable through exclusive offers, comprehensive check-ups, and engaging customer activities, reinforcing our promise of a seamless and satisfying ownership journey."

First Published Date: 20 May 2025, 11:18 AM IST

