How many stars did Volkswagen Polo Vivo scored in Global NCAP?

Global NCAP has crash tested the Polo Vivo
It scored four stars in the Global NCAP's crash test.
When compared, the pre-facelifted version scored two stars.
In adult protection, the hatchback scored 23.98 points out of 34
In child occupant protection, the score was 28.63 out of 49.
The protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was good.
There are seat belt reminders, ESC and ISOFIX mounts. The car does not offer 3-point belts in all seating positions as standard.
Volkswagen Polo Vivo comes with front airbags, belt pretensioners and belt loadlimiter as standard.
The bodyshell was rated as stable and it is capable of withstanding further loadings.