Volkswagen Golf GTI: The hot-hatch enthusiast's dream ride arrives in India soon. Here's what it packs

At the heart of the Golf GTI is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This setup churns out an impressive 245 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, all sent to the front wheels. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph, making it one of the fastest hatchbacks in its class.

Step inside and you're greeted with an all-black cabin that screams sportiness and sophistication. The car features sport bucket seats, a three-spoke GTI-branded steering wheel, and metallic pedals to elevate the driving experience. Taking centre stage is a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity while features like digital climate control and wireless charging round off the tech-laden cabin.

The Golf GTI stays true to its roots with its distinctively sporty design. Key highlights include the honeycomb grille with a GTI badge, matrix-LED headlamps, an aggressively styled front bumper and a rear diffuser flanked by dual exhaust tips. Sitting on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the GTI carries an unmistakable road presence that matches its performance credentials.

4 Pricing and availability

Volkswagen India is taking an exclusive route with the GTI by making it available in limited numbers and selling it only through online channels. This digital-only strategy adds to the car's niche appeal and ensures a more curated experience for enthusiasts looking to get their hands on this hot hatch.

With an expected ex-showroom price of over ₹50 lakh, the Golf GTI will go up against the Mini Cooper S, another performance legend in the hatchback segment. While the pricing positions it as a niche offering, the Golf GTI's legacy and capabilities make it a compelling choice for driving purists.