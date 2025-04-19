HT Auto
Volkswagen Golf GTI: The hot-hatch enthusiast's dream ride arrives in India soon. Here's what it packs

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2025, 11:00 AM
  • With its potent powertrain, iconic styling, and premium interiors, the GTI is all set to redefine the hot hatchback segment.
Volkswagen Golf GTI
The arrival of the Volkswagen Golf GTI marks a thrilling moment for performance car enthusiasts in India.
Volkswagen is finally bringing the iconic Golf GTI to Indian shores – and it’s a launch that performance hatchback lovers have been eagerly waiting for. Known globally as a benchmark in hot hatches, the Golf GTI will be introduced in limited numbers through online-only sales and will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Here are five key highlights of this exciting new entrant:

1 Engine and performance

At the heart of the Golf GTI is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This setup churns out an impressive 245 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, all sent to the front wheels. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph, making it one of the fastest hatchbacks in its class.

2 Interior

Step inside and you're greeted with an all-black cabin that screams sportiness and sophistication. The car features sport bucket seats, a three-spoke GTI-branded steering wheel, and metallic pedals to elevate the driving experience. Taking centre stage is a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity while features like digital climate control and wireless charging round off the tech-laden cabin.

3 Exterior

The Golf GTI stays true to its roots with its distinctively sporty design. Key highlights include the honeycomb grille with a GTI badge, matrix-LED headlamps, an aggressively styled front bumper and a rear diffuser flanked by dual exhaust tips. Sitting on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the GTI carries an unmistakable road presence that matches its performance credentials.

4 Pricing and availability

Volkswagen India is taking an exclusive route with the GTI by making it available in limited numbers and selling it only through online channels. This digital-only strategy adds to the car's niche appeal and ensures a more curated experience for enthusiasts looking to get their hands on this hot hatch.

With an expected ex-showroom price of over 50 lakh, the Golf GTI will go up against the Mini Cooper S, another performance legend in the hatchback segment. While the pricing positions it as a niche offering, the Golf GTI's legacy and capabilities make it a compelling choice for driving purists.

5

The Golf GTI will be offered in four stylish and sporty colours, including Kings Red Premium Metallic with Black, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White Premium Mother-of-Pearl with Black and Moonstone Grey with Black. Each colour is designed to complement the GTI’s bold personality and give buyers a chance to pick a shade that suits their style.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2025, 11:00 AM IST

