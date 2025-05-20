HT Auto
Tata Safari and Harrier to get petrol variants, launch this fiscal. Key changes to expect

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 20 May 2025, 09:35 AM
Tata Safari and Harrier are expected to receive their first petrol engines, which could be a 1.5-litre unit.
Tata Motors is working on the facelift versions of the Safari and Harrier SUVs, which are slated to launch in the Indian market in this financial year. The Tata Safari and Tata Harrier, both models, received their last facelift a few years back, and another mid-life makeover is long pending. The prototypes of the upcoming facelifted Safari and Harrier SUVs have already been spotted a few times, fuelling the speculations of their impending launch.

Tata Motors has not revealed any concrete details about the upcoming SUVs. One thing the homegrown auto giant has reaffirmed is that it won't be just a mere makeover. Expect both the SUVs to come equipped with some major changes on the feature front as well as on the powertrain segment.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The Safari and Harrier would come with petrol variants in their facelifted avatar. The engine in question would be the new 1.5-litre TGDi petrol motor, which would be capable of churning out about 168 bhp peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque. Expect this engine to be available with transmission choices including a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. Interestingly, Tata Motors already offers a 1.2-litre TGDi petrol engine in the Tata Curvv, and this engine pumps out 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm of maximum torque. The 1.2-litre petrol motor onboard the Tata Curvv is available with transmission options including a six-speed manual unit and a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

On the feature front, one key addition would be the ADAS suite. Expect both the upcoming facelifted SUVs to come with a Level 2 ADAS suite. Speaking of the design, we may get an idea when Tata Motors launches the Harrier EV on June 3.

Tata Safari and Harrier to receive most significant update since 2023

In a nutshell, this is going to be the most significant upgrade for the Harrier and the Safari since their mid-life update in late 2023. It will be the first time that the Harrier and Safari will receive petrol powertrains. Expect the petrol variants of these SUVs to come with a price difference of up to 1 lakh between the equivalent petrol and diesel models, both in terms of variants and transmission options.

First Published Date: 20 May 2025, 09:35 AM IST

