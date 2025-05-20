Volkswagen Golf GTI to launch on May 26
- Volkswagen Golf GTI uses a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 245 bhp and 370 Nm.
The Golf GTI is likely to be priced around the ₹50 lakh mark
Volkswagen India is all-set to launch the Golf GTI on May 26 in the Indian market. It will come through CBU or Completely Built Unit route and deliveries are expected to begin next month. The brand is no longer accepting bookings because the first batch is already sold out.
