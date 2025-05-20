HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Golf Gti To Launch On May 26

Volkswagen Golf GTI to launch on May 26

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 May 2025, 08:47 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Volkswagen Golf GTI uses a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 245 bhp and 370 Nm.
Volkswagen Golf GTI
The Golf GTI is likely to be priced around the ₹50 lakh mark
Volkswagen Golf GTI
The Golf GTI is likely to be priced around the ₹50 lakh mark
View Personalised Offers on
Volkswagen Golf GTI arrow icon
Notify me

Volkswagen India is all-set to launch the Golf GTI on May 26 in the Indian market. It will come through CBU or Completely Built Unit route and deliveries are expected to begin next month. The brand is no longer accepting bookings because the first batch is already sold out.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 20 May 2025, 08:47 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.