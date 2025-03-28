Auto recap, March 27: Volkswagen Golf GTI to be sold online, MSIL to invest in new plant

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Thursday, March 27.

Maruti Suzuki to invest in a new plant

Maruti Suzuki India announced on Wednesday that its board has sanctioned the establishment of a third manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, with an investment of ₹7,410 crore. This new plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of up to 250,000 vehicles, which will increase the company's total production capacity to 750,000 vehicles per year.

In its regulatory submission, the company noted that the current production capacity at the Kharkhoda site is 250,000 units annually. Additionally, another facility with a similar capacity is currently under construction, as stated in the regulatory filing. Maruti Suzuki operates three other manufacturing plants, two located in Haryana and one in Gujarat, alongside the new Kharkhoda facility.

Volkswagen Golf GTI to be sold online only

Volkswagen India has recently commenced pre-bookings for the Tiguan R-Line. In conjunction with this announcement, the company revealed that the Golf GTI will be available exclusively through an online platform. The Golf GTI will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), resulting in a limited availability.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine, delivering a maximum power output of 245 bhp and a peak torque of 370 Nm. It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that powers the front wheels. Additionally, paddle shifters are included, allowing for manual control of the transmission.

Honda offers loyalty benefits for returning customers

Honda Cars India has introduced new advantages for its loyal returning customers. The automaker recently shared details of these loyalty benefits on its social media platforms. This offer is available to customers looking to purchase a Honda vehicle who already own a Honda car, a two-wheeler, or a Honda power product.

It is important to note that certain terms and conditions will apply when taking advantage of this offer. Prospective buyers are encouraged to consult with their dealership to understand these terms before proceeding. The Japanese manufacturer will provide this benefit exclusively on select products.

