Auto recap, May 2: Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition launched, Volkswagen Golf GTI pre-bookings and more

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 May 2025, 07:20 AM
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
The Golf GTI is likely to be priced around the ₹50 lakh mark
Given the rapid progress in the automotive sector, keeping up with developments can be challenging. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant changes in the industry. Below is a summary of the main highlights from Friday, May 2.

Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition launched

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced a new special edition of the Innova Hycross in the Indian market, named the Exclusive Edition, which is priced at 32.58 lakh ex-showroom. This edition is based on the ZX(O) variant and will be available for a limited time, featuring a dual-tone finish in two colors: Super White and Pearl White. In addition to the dual-tone color options, the special edition includes various cosmetic enhancements. The vehicle features blacked-out elements, including the roof, front grille, rear garnish, alloy wheels, and hood emblem. It is equipped with a front skid plate and grill garnish, while the sides showcase wheel arch moulding and an exterior rearview mirror garnish. At the rear, there is a skid plate and a garnish for the tailgate, along with an Exclusive rear badge. Interior modifications include a dual-tone theme for the instrument panel, door fabric, seat material, and center console lid. Furthermore, Toyota has incorporated an air purifier, leg room lamp, and wireless charger into the design.

Also Read : Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition launched at 32.58 lakh

MG Windsor Pro launch date confirmed

JSW MG Motor India has revealed the introduction of a new variant of the Windsor EV. The MG Windsor Pro is set to debut on May 6, 2025, featuring an upgraded battery pack, enhanced styling elements, and additional features and technology. The MG Windsor has achieved remarkable success for the manufacturer, with sales exceeding 20,000 units to date, and the new Pro variant is expected to offer even greater convenience for consumers.

Also Read : MG Windsor Pro launch confirmed on May 6, to get extended range, more features

Volkswagen Golf GTI pre-bookings open

Volkswagen is set to introduce the legendary Golf GTI to the Indian market, with pre-bookings scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025. The latest Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 follows closely after the introduction of the Tiguan R-Line in India. Similar to the Tiguan, this performance hatchback will be fully imported and available in limited numbers. Pre-bookings for the new Golf GTI will be conducted exclusively online through Volkswagen India’s website for a short period. Deliveries are anticipated to start in June 2025. The official launch is expected to occur later this month, coinciding with our opportunity to test drive the high-performance hatchback.

Also Read : Volkswagen Golf GTI pre-bookings to open on May 5 ahead of launch this month

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 03 May 2025, 07:20 AM IST
