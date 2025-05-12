Auto recap, May 11: Upcoming Triumph Scrambler 400 XC teased and 2025 Yezdi Adventure postponed

The automotive industry is evolving rapidly, making it tough to stay on top of every update. At HT Auto, we’re dedicated to bringing you the latest and most relevant developments as they unfold. Here’s a quick roundup of the key highlights from Sunday, May 11.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC teased ahead of launch

Triumph Motorcycles India is all set to bring a new off-road-ready variant of theScrambler 400 X, in the form of theScrambler 400 XC and the upcoming offering has been officially teased on the brand’s social media channels. The upcoming Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is touted to be a more off-road spec version and the teaser image reveals a new yellow beak, hinting at the new paint option on the motorcycle.

2025 Yezdi Adventure launch indefinitely postponed amidst Indo-Pak tensions

The 2025Yezdi Adventure was slated to be launched on May 15, 2025. However, the company has now sent out an update to the media that the launch has been indefinitely postponed in the wake of the tensions on the front lines between India and Pakistan. The two-wheeler maker said it decided to postpone the launch “out of respect for the prevailing priorities" and to show solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces.

MG Windsor EV real world range tested

We tested the standard Windsor EV to determine its real-world range. To find out, we conducted a real-world range test of theMG Windsor EV with a full-fledged round trip covering varied terrain, city traffic, rural roads, and highways. From bustling Delhi roads to the tight alleyways of Alwar, village stretches to Bharatpur, and tourist-packed zones of Fatehpur Sikri — the EV was put through a comprehensive range of scenarios.

Mercedes-AMG working on a new electric sedan

Mercedes-AMG, the performance division of the German luxury car manufacturer, is working on a new super electric sedan, which is expected to debut sometime next month, and has been revealed through a set of teaser images. Upon arrival, it will replace theMercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. While the OEM previously released a shadowy teaser image previewing the upcoming car’s silhouette, the new set of images provides a clearer look at the unnamed car.

First Published Date: