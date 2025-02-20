Volvo XC90 facelift India launch on March 4: Key highlights you should know
- The XC90 comes with cosmetic revisions and feature upgrades. It marks the second major redesign of the SUV since its launch in 2014.
The Volvo XC90 facelift will launch in India on March 4, 2025. The Swedish automaker’s flagship SUV was unveiled globally last year with a revamped design and feature upgrades. This is the XC90's second major redesign in a decade, and it will keep the XC90 competitive against rival premium SUVs on the market. The XC90 will be available in six and seven-seater configurations and offers three engine options, including two mild hybrids and one plug-in hybrid model.
The SUV will compete with models such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Audi Q7, and Lexus Ux 350h. The XC90 is currently priced at ₹1.01 crore (ex-showroom), and the facelift is expected to come with a small premium. If you are interested in the updated Volvo XC90, here are the key highlights that you should be aware of:
The latest changes include a revised front grille with diagonal slats. The LED DRLs retain their trademark Thor hammer design with minor changes, and the front bumper has been upgraded with additional air vents. The XC90 facelift has new alloy wheel options and a new design for its LED taillights. These changes mark the Volvo XC90's second major facelift since its debut in 2014.
The cabin gets a new 11.2-inch infotainment touchscreen, replacing the former nine-inch model. The display is stacked vertically between the AC vents and above the HVAC panel. The plug-in hybrid XC90 brings a dedicated shortcut for accessing the electric-only drive mode. The overall layout remains unchanged, and the XC90 will continue to be sold in a seven-seat configuration. Volvo has added in Frequency Selective Damping technology to the revised XC90 to improve ride quality, along with better sound insulation and extra cubby storage areas.
The Volvo XC90 facelift retains the same powertrains as before while fully eliminating the diesel unit. All choices are all-wheel drive and come equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The B5 powertrain consists of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 247 bhp, while the B6 variant increases power to 297 bhp with a supercharger. Both of these are mild hybrids, powered by a 48-volt electric motor. The strong PHEV unit has a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine churning out 455 bhp. The front axle houses the petrol unit, which makes 310 bhp on its own. This is coupled with a 145 bhp rear motor and a 14.7 kWh battery pack. With this, the XC90 PHEV brings a claimed 71 km of electric driving range.
Volvo has stated that the standard mild-hybrid XC90 would start at $58,450 (about ₹49.25 lakh), while the plug-in hybrid model will cost $73,000 (approximately ₹61.51 lakh). The 2025 Volvo XC90 facelift will arrive in India with only two of the three globally available powertrain options. While the PHEV model tops the range in India, the base model will be equipped with the B5 unit. As of now, there are no pricing specifics in India, but the car is expected to cost between ₹1.01 crore and ₹1.05 crore (ex-showroom).
