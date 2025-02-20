Volvo XC90 facelift India launch on March 4: Key highlights you should know

The Volvo XC90 facelift will launch in India on March 4, 2025. The Swedish automaker’s flagship SUV was unveiled globally last year with a revamped design and feature upgrades. This is the XC90's second major redesign in a decade, and it will keep the XC90 competitive against rival premium SUVs on the market. The XC90 will be available in six and seven-seater configurations and offers three engine options, including two mild hybrids and one plug-in hybrid model.

The SUV will compete with models such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Audi Q7, and Lexus Ux 350h. The XC90 is currently priced at ₹1.01 crore (ex-showroom), and the facelift is expected to come with a small premium. If you are interested in the updated Volvo XC90, here are the key highlights that you should be aware of: