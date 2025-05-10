HT Auto
Triumph Scrambler 400 X gets free 10 year warranty for limited time

Triumph Scrambler 400 X gets free 10 year warranty for limited time

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 May 2025, 12:34 PM
Triumph Scrambler 400 X recently got a new colour scheme called Lava Red Satin.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X shares its engine with the Speed 400.
Triumph India has announced that they are offering a free 10-year warranty on the Scrambler 400 X. This includes a 5-year standard and a 5-year extended warranty. However, it is important to note that this offer is applicable only till 31st May 2025. Apart from this, the brand recently launched a new colour scheme called Lava Red Satin, which replaces the Volcanic Red. There are no changes to the rest of the colour schemes.

As standard, the Triumph Scrambler 400 X comes with a two-year unlimited kilometre standard warranty along with an extended warranty of three years and 45,000 km.

What is the price of the Triumph Scrambler 400 X?

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X costs 2,67,207 ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 10 May 2025, 12:34 PM IST
