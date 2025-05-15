Adventure [2025] Launch Date

The Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2025] is expected to launch on 15th May 2025.

Adventure [2025] Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹2.2 - 2.5 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2025] is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Transmission: Manual



• FuelType: Petrol

