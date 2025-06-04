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Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Yellow Falcon

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Key Specs
Engine334 cc
View all Adventure specs and features

Adventure Yellow Falcon

Adventure Yellow Falcon Prices

The Adventure Yellow Falcon, is listed at ₹2.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Adventure Yellow Falcon Mileage

All variants of the Adventure offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Adventure Yellow Falcon Colours

The Adventure Yellow Falcon is available in 6 colour options: Desert Khaki, Forest Green, Glacier White Thl, Ocean Blue, Tornado Black Thl, Wolf Grey Thl.

Adventure Yellow Falcon Engine and Transmission

The Adventure Yellow Falcon is powered by a 334 cc engine.

Adventure Yellow Falcon vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Adventure's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Apache RTX 300 priced between ₹1.99 Lakhs - 2.29 Lakhs or the Suzuki V-Strom SX priced ₹1.98 Lakhs.

Adventure Yellow Falcon Specs & Features

The Adventure Yellow Falcon has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Windscreen, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Idle Stop/Start, Kill Switch and Hazard Light Switch.

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Yellow Falcon Price

Adventure Yellow Falcon

₹2.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,12,969
RTO
16,876
Insurance
10,706
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,40,551
EMI@5,170/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Yellow Falcon Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15.5 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
3.1 L
Length
2180 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm
Kerb Weight
187 kg
Height
1380 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm
Width
860 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-21 Inch,Rear :-17 Inch
Front Tyre Pressure
29 psi
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Tyre Pressure
32 psi
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
29.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
29.8 Nm @ 5800 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC Engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
81 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber With Linkage & 7-step Adjustable Pre-Load
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 41 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Windscreen
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Idle Stop/Start
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-Road
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Yellow Falcon EMI
EMI4,653 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,16,495
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,16,495
Interest Amount
62,704
Payable Amount
2,79,199

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure other Variants

Adventure Forest Green

₹2.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,98,111
RTO
15,848
Insurance
12,021
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,25,980
EMI@4,857/mo
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Close

Adventure Magnite Maroon

₹2.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,17,900
RTO
17,432
Insurance
12,354
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,47,686
EMI@5,324/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Adventure Tornado Black

₹2.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,17,900
RTO
17,432
Insurance
12,354
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,47,686
EMI@5,324/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Adventure Ocean Blue

₹2.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,17,900
RTO
17,432
Insurance
12,354
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,47,686
EMI@5,324/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Adventure Desert Khaki

₹2.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,17,900
RTO
17,432
Insurance
12,354
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,47,686
EMI@5,324/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Adventure Wolf Grey

₹2.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,20,900
RTO
17,432
Insurance
12,354
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,50,686
EMI@5,388/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Adventure Tornado Black THL

₹2.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,21,900
RTO
17,752
Insurance
12,421
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,52,073
EMI@5,418/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Adventure Glacier White

₹2.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,24,900
RTO
18,152
Insurance
12,506
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,55,558
EMI@5,493/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Adventure Wolf Grey THL

₹2.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,26,900
RTO
18,152
Insurance
12,506
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,57,558
EMI@5,536/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Adventure Glacier White THL

₹2.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,26,900
RTO
18,152
Insurance
12,506
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,57,558
EMI@5,536/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Adventure Nebula Blue Tubeless

₹2.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,29,969
RTO
16,876
Insurance
10,706
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,57,551
EMI@5,536/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Adventure Gloss White Tubeless

₹2.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,29,969
RTO
16,876
Insurance
10,706
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,57,551
EMI@5,536/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Adventure Tornado Black Tubeless

₹2.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,29,969
RTO
16,876
Insurance
10,706
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,57,551
EMI@5,536/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Adventure Yellow Falcon Tubeless

₹2.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,32,969
RTO
16,876
Insurance
10,706
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,60,551
EMI@5,600/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Alternatives

TVS Apache RTX 300

TVS Apache RTX 300

1.99 - 2.29 Lakhs
AdventurevsApache RTX 300
Suzuki V-Strom SX

Suzuki V-Strom SX

1.98 Lakhs
+2
AdventurevsV-Strom SX

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