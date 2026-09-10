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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Vs Yezdi Adventure: Monthly Emi Comparison

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 vs Yezdi Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 10 Sept 2026, 10:47 am
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is a key competitor to the Yezdi Adventure.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 vs Yezdi Adventure
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is a key competitor to the Yezdi Adventure.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 vs Yezdi Adventure
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is a key competitor to the Yezdi Adventure.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440
EMI starting at just
₹3,200/ month
Check Eligibility

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is the latest entrant in the Indian two-wheeler market's adventure motorcycle segment. It comes as the most affordable Himalayan-badged ADV from Royal Enfield, which already has the Himalayan 450 in its portfolio. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 carries the same LS440 443 cc engine as its sibling, the Scram 440. However, despite sharing the same LS platform, the same engine and the same gearbox, there are certain differences.

The motorcycle manufacturer has introduced the Himalayan 440 for those customers who seek to buy an ADV with the Himalayan badge, which is well capable of handling the rough terrain challenge, but comes without the complexity of its bigger version, the Himalayan 450. Available at a price tag of 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the new adventure motorcycle offers customers three colour options: Mustang Brown, Sela Black and Nelong White.

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The Himalayan 440 competes with rivals like Yezdi Adventure, which is priced at 212,969 (ex-showroom). If you are planning to buy an ADV and both these models are on your shortlist, here is a quick comparison of the possible monthly EMI they would command.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 vs Yezdi Adventure: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 and Yezdi Adventure, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the motorcycles, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The loan repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is priced at 229,000 (ex-showroom), while the Yezdi Adventure is priced at 212,969 (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 vs Yezdi Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 229,0009.5%24 months 10,514
Yezdi Adventure 212,969 9,778

However, the cuatomers must note one point that the monthly EMI can vary depending on multiple factors, including the variant selected, the amount of downpayment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, repayment tenure, etc.

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First Published Date: 10 Sept 2026, 10:47 am IST
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TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Yezdi Adventure

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