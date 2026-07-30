Yezdi Adventure, Roadster and Scrambler updated with new paint options and tubeless spoked wheels

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has refreshed its 2026 model range with a new three-bike line-up called the “Untamed Trinity", led by a key update for the Yezdi Adventure . The biggest change is the addition of factory-fitted tubeless cross-spoke wheels on the Adventure, a feature aimed at riders who want the strength of spoke wheels with the convenience of tubeless tyres. Bookings for the updated range are now open across India.

The rollout begins in Kerala, where the brand has added 20 new touchpoints in a single day as part of a wider network push. Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles says its retail footprint is moving closer to the 500-dealer mark this year, with a target of 700 touchpoints nationwide by FY28.

Also Read : Satinder Sartaaj brings home a custom Yezdi Roadster

Adventure gets tubeless wheels

The Yezdi Adventure is the headline model in the new line-up. Its Yellow Falcon trim now gets tubeless cross-spoke wheels, which are designed to improve puncture handling and long-distance usability. The Adventure continues to use the 334cc liquid-cooled Alpha2 engine, which produces 29.6 bhp and 29.9 Nm.

The bike is also equipped with traction control and three ABS modes: Road, Rain and Off-road. Prices for the Adventure start at ₹2,12,969 for the standard spoke-wheel version, while the new tubeless cross-spoke variant is priced at ₹2,32,969, both ex-showroom.

Roadster gets a new colour

The Yezdi Roadster has been updated in Green Mamba form, with a matte green paint scheme, copper decal details and a quilted Arabica-brown seat. The cruiser keeps the same 334cc liquid-cooled Alpha2 engine and comes with a 6-speed gearbox and an assist-and-slipper clutch.

Yezdi has priced the Roadster at ₹2,05,969 ex-showroom. The update is focused mainly on appearance, giving the bike a more premium and understated look without changing its mechanical package.

Also Read : Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf launched at ₹2.09 lakh with neo-retro design details

Scrambler gets a new look

The Scrambler arrives as the Grey Panther, featuring a metallic grey finish, a ribbed Arabica-brown seat and matching tank pads. It uses the 334cc liquid-cooled KATAR engine, tuned for what Yezdi calls a “30-30-30" balance of 30 bhp, 30 Nm and 30 km/l fuel economy.

The Scrambler is priced at ₹2,05,969 ex-showroom in New Delhi. Like the Roadster, its update centres on styling rather than hardware changes.

New warranty and support benefits

Along with the updated motorcycles, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is offering a wider ownership package across the range. Buyers get a standard 4-year/50,000 km warranty, with an option to extend it to six years. The company is also offering one year of complimentary roadside assistance, extendable up to eight years, along with five-year annual maintenance contract options.

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