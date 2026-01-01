|Engine
|334 cc
The Adventure Desert Khaki, is listed at ₹2.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Adventure offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Adventure Desert Khaki is available in 6 colour options: Desert Khaki, Forest Green, Glacier White Thl, Ocean Blue, Tornado Black Thl, Wolf Grey Thl.
The Adventure Desert Khaki is powered by a 334 cc engine.
In the Adventure's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Apache RTX 300 priced between ₹1.99 Lakhs - 2.29 Lakhs or the Suzuki V-Strom SX priced ₹1.98 Lakhs.
The Adventure Desert Khaki has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.