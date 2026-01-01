hamburger icon
AdventurePriceMileageSpecifications
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Front Left View
1/20
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Front Right View
2/20
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Left View
3/20
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Rear Left View
4/20
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Rear Right View
5/20
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Rear View
View all Images
6/20

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Wolf Grey THL

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.58 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
61 Offers Available
Check Offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Key Specs
Engine334 cc
View all Adventure specs and features

Adventure Wolf Grey THL

Adventure Wolf Grey THL Prices

The Adventure Wolf Grey THL, is listed at ₹2.58 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Adventure Wolf Grey THL Mileage

All variants of the Adventure offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Adventure Wolf Grey THL Colours

The Adventure Wolf Grey THL is available in 6 colour options: Desert Khaki, Forest Green, Glacier White Thl, Ocean Blue, Tornado Black Thl, Wolf Grey Thl.

Adventure Wolf Grey THL Engine and Transmission

The Adventure Wolf Grey THL is powered by a 334 cc engine.

Adventure Wolf Grey THL vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Adventure's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Apache RTX 300 priced between ₹1.99 Lakhs - 2.29 Lakhs or the Suzuki V-Strom SX priced ₹1.98 Lakhs.

Adventure Wolf Grey THL Specs & Features

The Adventure Wolf Grey THL has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Wolf Grey THL Price

Adventure Wolf Grey THL

₹2.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,26,900
RTO
18,152
Insurance
12,506
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,57,558
EMI@5,536/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Wolf Grey THL Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15.5 L
Wheelbase
1465 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
140 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
29.57 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
29.56 Nm @ 5800 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cykinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC Engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber With Linkage & 7-step Adjustable Pre-Load
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 41 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-Road
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Wolf Grey THL EMI
EMI4,982 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,31,802
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,31,802
Interest Amount
67,138
Payable Amount
2,98,940

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure other Variants

Adventure Forest Green

₹2.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,98,111
RTO
15,848
Insurance
12,021
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,25,980
EMI@4,857/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Adventure Magnite Maroon

₹2.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,17,900
RTO
17,432
Insurance
12,354
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,47,686
EMI@5,324/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Adventure Tornado Black

₹2.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,17,900
RTO
17,432
Insurance
12,354
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,47,686
EMI@5,324/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Adventure Ocean Blue

₹2.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,17,900
RTO
17,432
Insurance
12,354
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,47,686
EMI@5,324/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Adventure Desert Khaki

₹2.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,17,900
RTO
17,432
Insurance
12,354
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,47,686
EMI@5,324/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Adventure Wolf Grey

₹2.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,20,900
RTO
17,432
Insurance
12,354
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,50,686
EMI@5,388/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Adventure Tornado Black THL

₹2.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,21,900
RTO
17,752
Insurance
12,421
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,52,073
EMI@5,418/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Adventure Glacier White

₹2.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,24,900
RTO
18,152
Insurance
12,506
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,55,558
EMI@5,493/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Adventure Glacier White THL

₹2.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,26,900
RTO
18,152
Insurance
12,506
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,57,558
EMI@5,536/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Alternatives

TVS Apache RTX 300

TVS Apache RTX 300

1.99 - 2.29 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
AdventurevsApache RTX 300
Suzuki V-Strom SX

Suzuki V-Strom SX

1.98 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
AdventurevsV-Strom SX
Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Dominar 400

2.33 - 2.39 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
AdventurevsDominar 400

Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS

BMW F 750 GS

11.95 - 12.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS

14.85 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
F900 GS Price in Delhi
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

16.14 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
F900 GS Adventure Price in Delhi
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

24.95 - 29.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R 1300 GS Adventure Price in Delhi
BMW S 1000 XR

BMW S 1000 XR

22.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
S 1000 XR Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Adventure Tourer Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Yezdi Motorcycles Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Yezdi Motorcycles Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details