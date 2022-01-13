hamburger icon
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Front Left View
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Front Right View
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Left View
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Rear Left View
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Rear Right View
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Rear View
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Specifications

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure starting price is Rs. 2,14,900 in India. Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure is available in 10 variant and Powered by a 334 cc engine. Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure mileage is 35 kmpl.
2.15 - 2.27 Lakhs*
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Specs

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure comes with 334 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Adventure starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure sits in the Adventure

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Glacier White THL
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15.5 L
Wheelbase
1465 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
29.57 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
29.56 Nm @ 5800 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cykinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC Engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber With Linkage & 7-step Adjustable Pre-Load
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 41 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-Road
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Alternatives

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure

2.1 - 2.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Adventure Specs
KTM 250 Adventure

KTM 250 Adventure

2.6 LakhsEx-Showroom
250 Adventure Specs
UPCOMING
TVS RTX 300

TVS RTX 300

2.5 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Suzuki V-Strom SX

Suzuki V-Strom SX

2.16 LakhsEx-Showroom
V-Strom SX Specs
Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Dominar 400

2.33 - 2.39 LakhsEx-Showroom
Dominar 400 Specs

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Variants & Price List

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure price starts at ₹ 2.15 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.27 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure comes in 10 variants. Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure's top variant is Glacier White THL

2.15 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.57 PS
2.18 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.57 PS
2.18 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.57 PS
2.18 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.57 PS
2.18 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.57 PS
2.21 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.57 PS
2.22 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.57 PS
2.25 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.57 PS
2.27 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.57 PS
2.27 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.57 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Yezdi Motorcycles Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.92 Lakhs
Check Offers
Triumph Trident 660

Triumph Trident 660

8.12 - 8.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Odysse Electric Racer Neo

Odysse Electric Racer Neo

52,000 - 63,000
Check Offers
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS

20.39 Lakhs
Check Offers
Vida VX2

Vida VX2

59,490 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
Check Offers
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Yamaha MT-15 V2

1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Offers
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

81,001 - 86,051
Check Offers
KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke

2.97 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Aprilia SR 175

Aprilia SR 175

1.31 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Triumph Thruxton 400

Triumph Thruxton 400

2.6 - 2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha MT-09

Yamaha MT-09

11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details

