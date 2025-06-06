HT Auto
Auto Recap, June 5: New Gen Mahindra Bolero Spotted, Vida's New Electric Scooter Teased And More

Auto recap, June 5: New-gen Mahindra Bolero spotted, Vida's new electric scooter teased and more

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Jun 2025, 08:25 AM
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The upcoming Mahindra Bolero is expected to be offered with multiple powertrain options. (Instagram/Motowagon)
The upcoming Mahindra Bolero is expected to be offered with multiple powertrain options.
The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to keep up with all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Wednesday, June 5.

Next-gen Mahindra Bolero spotted

Mahindra has started testing the new generation of the Bolero on the Indian roads. It is expected that the new-gen Bolero will be showcased in concept form on August 15th. There will be a new platform that will underpin the Bolero as well as new upcoming models. It is called the New Flexible Architecture (NFA) platform, and it will be a monocoque chassis.

From the spy shots, it is clear, that the new Bolero will have boxy proportions. There are circular headlamps in the front and vertical tail lamps at the rear. It is important to note that these are not production-spec lights. The spy shots also suggest that there would be a full-size spare tyre that is mounted on the tailgate. Another thing that can be noticed is the flush door handles.

Also Read : Next-gen Mahindra Bolero spotted for the first time

Vida's new electric scooter teased

Hero MotoCorp and Vida have unveiled the initial teaser for their forthcoming electric scooter via their social media platforms. Earlier, images of the new electric scooter were leaked online. The introduction of the new electric scooter is scheduled for July 1.

The VX2 is anticipated to be positioned beneath the V2 within the product lineup. The scooter that was previously observed featured a smaller TFT display, and the switchgear is shared with the V2. Nevertheless, the presence of a physical keyhole suggests that the VX2 is aimed at being a more budget-friendly electric scooter.

Also Read : Vida Z based VX-2 electric scooter teased for the first time

Hyundai launches wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Hyundai Motor India has declared that models such as the Grand i10 Nios, Exter, Verna, Aura, Venue N Line, and Venue will now feature wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This enhancement has been achieved through the use of a wired to wireless adapter. The company initially launched this adapter with the Hyundai Alcazar. With this recent update, the complete range of Hyundai vehicles in India can now be equipped with wireless mobile phone connectivity.

The newly introduced wired to wireless adapter is said to improve the convenience and simplicity of utilizing the infotainment system. Whether it involves navigating maps or streaming music, the wireless adapter allows users to directly access their mobile applications (as supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) through the vehicle's infotainment system.

(Alsor read: Hyundai Venue, Exter and more now get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but there's a catch)

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2025, 08:25 AM IST
TAGS: Vida electric vehicles electric scooters Hyundai Mahindra Bolero

