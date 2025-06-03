Auto recap, June 2: Toyota Fortuner gets hybrid tech, automakers post mixed sales performance in May

The automotive industry is rapidly changing, presenting difficulties in staying abreast of all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Monday, June 2.

Toyota Fortuner with 48V hybrid assist launched at ₹ 44.72 lakh

The Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V variants have been launched. Available in two variants- Fortuner Neo Drive 48V and Legender Neo Drive 48V, the prices are ₹44.72 lakh and ₹50.09 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. The new variants are equipped with an advanced 48‑Volt system, aimed at offering improved fuel efficiency, enhanced driving performance and greater comfort. Bookings for the Fortuner and Legender Neo Drive variants are open from June 02, 2025, with deliveries beginning from the 3rd Week of June.

Also Read : Toyota Fortuner with 48V hybrid assist launched at ₹44.72 lakh. Check details

Maruti Suzuki reports drop in domestic sales while exports continue to rise

Leading Indian carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, has posted domestic sales of 135,962 units in May 2025. This marks a year-on-year fall of 5.58 per cent for the carmaker from the 144,002 units it sold domestically in May 2024. On the other hand, the carmaker’s exports rose by 79.7 per cent in the month, with total exports of 31,219 units as opposed to 17,367 units in the same period last year. Continuing the trend, the passenger vehicle segment for the carmaker, which includes models like the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Swift, Dzire, Ciaz and others, saw a downfall of 12.81 per cent YoY from 78,838 units in May 2024 to 68,736 units in May 2025. Meanwhile, the utility vehicle segment, which includes models like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga and others, saw a slight increase of 1.2 per cent YoY to 54,899 units in May 2025 from 54,204 units in the same period last year.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki reports drop in domestic sales while exports continue to rise. Check details

Thar, Scorpio N, XEV 9e, BE 6 push Mahindra to pip Tata Motors for second consecutive month

Mahindra has outsold its homegrown archrival, Tata Motors, in the passenger vehicle sales chart in May 2025. Mahindra, in its regulatory filing, has stated that it sold 52,431 units of passenger vehicles in the Indian market, as compared to Tata Motors' 41,557 units recorded last month. This was the second straight month when Mahindra outsold Tata, as in April this year, the manufacturer of popular models like Thar, Scorpio N, etc., sold 52,330 units as compared to 45,199 units registered by the manufacturer of Nexon, Punch.

Also Read : Thar, Scorpio N, XEV 9e, BE 6 push Mahindra to pip Tata Motors for second consecutive month

Honda Cars India sees May sales slowdown, eyes recovery with improved market conditions

Honda Cars India Ltd. has announced that it sold 5,985 vehicles in May 2025, including 3,950 in the domestic market and 2,035 in international markets. The figures reflect a cautious posture for Honda in the current market environment with regard to supply and distribution. It's worth noting in May that Honda's sales figures for May 2025 are weak compared to the same time last year. In May 2024, Honda Cars India sold 4,822 cars in the domestic market and 6,521 vehicles in the international market, which means Honda's year-over-year declines in both markets.

Also Read : Honda Cars India sees May sales slowdown, eyes recovery with improved market conditions

Windsor Pro propels MG to post 40% sales growth in May

JSW MG Motor India, the joint venture of JSW Group and SAIC Motor, on Sunday reported a 40 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in sales of its passenger vehicles. The auto company has retailed 6,304 units of passenger vehicles in May 2025, as compared to 4,510 units registered in May 2024. This sales growth comes on the back of the launch of Windsor Pro, which was introduced as a long-range version of the MG Windsor EV.

Also Read : Windsor Pro propels MG to post 40% sales growth in May

Hero MotoCorp recovers sales in May, annual growth remains subdued at 1.9%

Hero MotoCorp, in a regulatory filing, has said that it registered a retail sales of 5.08 lakh motorcycles and scooters in May 2025. With this, the company has recovered its month-on-month (MoM) sales last month compared to April this year. However, the year-on-year (YoY) sales numbers for the brand remained subdued, with just a two per cent sales uptick. Hero MotoCorp has announced that it dispatched 5.08 lakh motorcycles and scooters in May 2025, recovering from April's production disruptions. The May sales performance marked a 66 per cent MoM growth from April's 3.05 lakh units, when Hero MotoCorp had to temporarily halt production at four plants for three days to conduct maintenance and supply chain realignment. However, YoY sales growth of the OEM remained modest at 1.9 per cent last month compared to May 2024's 4.98 lakh units.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp recovers sales in May, annual growth remains subdued at 1.9%

Apache motorcycles and iQube help TVS post 16% sales uptick in May

TVS Motor Company, in a regulatory filing, has stated that its two-wheeler sales registered a 16 per cent uptick in May 2025. The homegrown two-wheeler major has registered 416,166 units in May 2025, as compared to 359,590 units sold in the same month a year ago. TVS has also stated that its domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 14 per cent, with sales increasing from 271,140 units in May last year to 309,287 units in the same month this year.

Also Read : Apache motorcycles and iQube help TVS post 16% sales uptick in May. Know more

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: