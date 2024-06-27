BMW unveils this powerful sedan with hybrid power for the first time

BMW has introduced the new generation M5 with a V8 engine coupled with electric power
The 2025 BMW M5 arrives underpinned by an all-new platform and weighs 500 kg more
It gets a new plug-in hybrid 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that churns out 717 bhp and 1,001 Nm
The electric motor itself is capable of generating 196 bhp of power
The new hybrid engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission unit
It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds and has electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph
The 18.6 kWh battery pack offers electric-only range of nearly 70 kms with a top speed of 140 kmph
The interior of the new M5 has been updated with BMW's latest Curved Display running the 8.5 OS
The M5 offers sport seats, head-up display, four-zone climate control, wireless charging and other features