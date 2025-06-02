TVS posts 16% sales growth in May, Apache motorcycles and iQube electric scooter play key roles

TVS Motor Company, in a regulatory filing, has stated that its two-wheeler sales registered a 16 per cent uptick in May 2025. The homegrown two-wheeler major has registered 416,166 units in May 2025, as compared to 359,590 units sold in the same month a year ago. TVS has also stated that its domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 14 per cent, with sales increasing from 271,140 units in May last year to 309,287 units in the same month this year.

TVS Motor Company sells some of the bestselling motorcycles in the Indian market, which include the Apache series models. The auto company manufactures high-performance as well as commuter motorcycles such as Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 310, Apache RTR 200 4V, Apache RTR 180, Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RTR 160, TVS Ronin, TVS Raider, TVS Radeon, TVS StaR City+, and TVS Sport. These models are sold in India as well as exported to overseas markets too. In the scooter segment, the OEM sells models like Jupiter, Jupiter 125, Ntorq and Zest 110. Besides that, it also sells electric scooters like the iQube and TVS X. Apart from that, there is a moped on offer as well in the form of the XL100.

The brand has further stated in its official statement that motorcycle sales for the company registered a 22 per cent growth, with sales increasing from 173,627 units in May 2024 to 211,505 units in May 2025. On the other hand, scooter sales registered a growth of 15 per cent, with sales increasing from 145,305 units in May 2024 to 166,749 units in May 2025.

In the electric vehicle segment, TVS has recorded a significant growth of 50 per cent. Its sales have increased from 18,674 units in May 2024 to 27,976 units in May 2025, claimed the automaker. However, TVS expects a disruption in its EV sales in the short to medium term, which is due to the delays in the rare earth magnet supply from China. The company has stated that while EV sales continue to grow steadily, disruptions in the EV supply chain, particularly concerning magnet availability, are expected to pose challenges in the short to medium term.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: