Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition launched: How it's crafted for your adventure spirit

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar doesn't change in design but the aesthetic has been updated to look sportier. The ADV comes in a Gloss Goldfish Silver base colour and gets Dakar-inspired graphics. There is a Dakar logo on the tank and a silhouette of a bike dune bashing with location coordinates written. New graphics have been added to the side and tail panels too.

Built on the platform of the Pro variant, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition gets an adjustable front suspension with 250 mm of travel. Ground clearance stands at 270 mm ensuring better off-road performance. These specifications are adequate for tackling rugged terrains that serious adventure riders will appreciate.

The XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition offers ABS with three dedicated ride modes namely: Road, Off-Road, and Rally. Other features on the bike include a rally-style windshield, closed knuckle guards for added protection, luggage plate for convenience and a USB charger. These features enhance both functionality and rider comfort, especially during long rides.

4 Engine and ergonomics

The XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition is powered by a 199.6 cc, single-cylinder engine which churns out 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox delivering consistent performance across terrains.

Hero has improved the ergonomics for the Dakar Edition, adding a handlebar riser to enhance the standing riding stance. The bike retains its robust 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels paired with dual-purpose tyres which ensure enhanced grip and control on varied terrains. Disc brakes on both ends further add to its braking performance.