HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Maruti Suzuki Reports Drop In Domestic Sales While Exports Continue To Rise. Check Details

Maruti Suzuki reports drop in domestic sales while exports continue to rise. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2025, 09:10 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki sold 135,962 units domestically in May 2025 as opposed to 144,002 units it sold in May 2024.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki's dosmestic sales fell by 5.58 per cent in May 2025 while exports rose by 79.7 per cent.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki's dosmestic sales fell by 5.58 per cent in May 2025 while exports rose by 79.7 per cent.
View Personalised Offers on
Maruti Suzuki Swift arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Leading Indian carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India has posted domestic sales of 135,962 units in May 2025. This marks a year-on-year fall of 5.58 per cent for the carmaker from the 144,002 units it sold domestically in May 2024. On the other hand, the carmaker’s exports rose by 79.7 per cent in the month with total exports of 31,219 units as opposed to 17,367 units in the same period last year.

Continuing the trend, the passenger vehicle segment for the carmaker which includes models like the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Swift, Dzire, Ciaz and others, saw a downfall of 12.81 per cent YoY from 78,838 units in May 2024 to 68,736 units in May 2025. Meanwhile, the utility vehicle segment which includes models like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga and others, saw a slight increase of 1.2 per cent YoY to 54,899 units in May 2025 from 54,204 units in the same period last year.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.49 - 9.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.70 - 9.92 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.71 - 14.87 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.85 - 8.26 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.84 - 10.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Maruti calls for small car revival to drive auto growth, banks on exports for near-term gains

Earlier during a press conference, RC Bhargawa, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India re-iterated the need for the revival in the small car segment for the sustained growth for the passenger vehicle industry. He expressed that the Indian passenger vehicle market will continue to witness muted growth unless the small car segment sees growth.

Tax reduction to revive the segment

In order to regain momentum in the small car space, Bhargava proposed the introduction of tax structures tailored specifically for smaller cars—lower taxes compared to other segments. Drawing a parallel with Japan’s Kei cars, which benefit from lower taxes and regulations, he suggested India should adopt a similar approach. By making small cars more affordable and accessible, India could see a shift from motorcycles to four-wheelers, helping to accommodate the 30 crore two-wheeler owners in the country, the chairman emphasised.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki gearing up for e Vitara, joins hands with ITIs to launch training program for hybrid and EVs

Without these critical policy changes, Bhargava warned, India’s car market will continue to struggle with limited growth, and mass car ownership will remain an exclusive goal for the vast majority of the population.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2025, 09:10 AM IST
TAGS: maruti suzuki

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.