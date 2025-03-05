HT Auto
Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 launched with manual transmission. Here's what's new

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Mar 2025, 17:52 PM
The Toyota Fortuner Legender range now gets 4X4 technology with the introduction of a new variant. The new Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT has been launched at 46.36 lakh, ex-showroom. The new variant will sit between the Toyota Fortuner 4X4 AT and the Fortuner GR-S in the lineup. Here’s what the new variant has to offer.

1 Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT: Specs

The biggest change with the new variant is the addition of 4X4 capability. Till now, the Toyota Fortuner Legender only got a RWD setup. The new Fortuner Legender 4X4 continues to draw power from the 2.8L diesel engine producing 201 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. The variant is only available with a manual transmission - six speed manual transmission.

2 Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT: Design

The new variant of the Fortuner Legender arrives with no change to the design. It continues with the dual-tone colour scheme of white and black, sharper headlamp DRLs, different bumpers and a few more cosmetic tweaks compared to the regular Fortuner. It further gets 20 inch diamond cut alloy wheels. 

3 Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT: Features

The new variant is still loaded with features as before. It still offers dual-tone interiors, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a digital screen for infotainment, and wireless charging, amongst features it boasts. Others in this class include ventilated front seats, 11 premium JBL speakers with a subwoofer and amplifier. 

4 Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT: Safety

In terms of safety, the Fortuner Legender SUV offers seven airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control among others.

5 Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT: Price

The Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT is priced at 46.36 lakh, ex-showroom. This makes it pricier than the Fortuner Legender 4X2 MT by almost 10 lakh. The new model costs 5.58 lakh less than the top end GR-S trim level. 

First Published Date: 05 Mar 2025, 17:52 PM IST

