Windsor Pro propels MG to post 40% sales growth in May

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2025, 08:03 AM
MG Windsor Pro has played a key role in the sales growth of the automaker.
JSW MG Motor India, the joint venture of JSW Group and SAIC Motor, on Sunday reported a 40 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in sales of its passenger vehicles. The auto company has retailed 6,304 units of passenger vehicles in May 2025, as compared to 4,510 units registered in May 2024. This sales growth comes on the back of the launch of Windsor Pro, which was introduced as a long-range version of the MG Windsor EV.

Since the launch of the Windsor EV, MG has claimed a significant sales uptick and attributed this surge to the upmarket electric car, which was launched with a plethora of features and most interestingly, with the choice of battery-as-a-subscription (BaaS) for the consumers. While the traditional vehicle buying model is still there, the availability of the BaaS has ramped up the appeal of the EV significantly to consumers. The car manufacturer took the same strategy for the MG Windsor Pro as well.

The MG Windsor Pro was launched in two variant choices - Essence Pro and Exclusive Pro. The MG Windsor Pro comes powered by a 52.9 kWh battery pack, which enables the electric car to run up to 449 kilometres on a single charge. The MG Windsor, on the other hand, gets energy from a 38 kWh battery pack that allows it to run up to a 332 kilometres range on a full charge. However, despite the Windsor and Windsor Pro being powered by two different battery packs, power and torque output remain the same at 134 bhp and 200 Nm, respectively.

MG Windsor Pro: What it offers?

The MG Windsor Pro comes with a host of additional features that are not available in the regular Windsor. The Pro variant of the EV gets features such as a powered tailgate, vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging features. There is an ADAS suite that offers adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and much more.

The MG Windsor EV Essence Pro costs 13.09 lakh (ex-showroom) with the BaaS model opted. Without the battery subscription plan, the MG Windsor EV Pro costs 18.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Windsor Exclusive Pro variant, however, misses features like a sunroof, ventilated front seats, a PM2.5 air filter, as well as an ADAS suite.

These features are available in the top-end Exclusive Pro trim. The MG Windsor EV Pro exclusive variant costs 17.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Windsor EV Pro exclusive variant costs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom) with the BaaS program opted.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2025, 08:03 AM IST
TAGS: MG MG Windsor Windsor Pro MG Windsor Pro electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

