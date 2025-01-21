Auto recap, Jan 20: VinFast electric scooters showcased, Komaki launches new scooters and more

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, presenting difficulties in remaining updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Monday, January 20.

VinFast showcases its scooters at Auto Expo

VinFast, the Vietnamese vehicle maker officially entered the Indian market at the Auto Expo 2025 as it showcased multiple electric scooters at the venue. At the expo, scooters such as Evo S, Theon S, Klara S, Feliz S, Vento S, and the DrgnFly were present. As of now, it is not known whether the brand will bring the electric scooters to the Indian market or not.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Komaki DT 3000 2.29 kWh 2.29 kWh 160 km 160 km ₹ 1.12 Lakhs Compare Komaki SE 3.7 kWh 3.7 kWh 200 km 200 km ₹97,256 Compare View Offers Komaki Ranger 3.6 kWh 3.6 kWh 250 km 250 km ₹ 1.85 Lakhs Compare Komaki MX3 2.17 kWh 2.17 kWh 100 km 100 km ₹ 1.15 Lakhs Compare Komaki Xone 2.2 kWh 2.2 kWh 150 km 150 km ₹35,999 Compare View Offers Komaki Flora 3 kWh 3 kWh 100 km 100 km ₹61,000 Compare

The VinFast Evo S is an electric scooter with retro styling. The one displayed at the expo had a bright yellow colour option. It is powered by a 3.5kWh battery pack. The VinFast Theon S features a distinctive design with dual-projector headlights mounted on the apron. It also uses a 3.5kWh battery and comes with 16-inch wheels at the front and rear.

The VinFast Klara S combines retro and modern design elements. This model is equipped with a 14-inch front wheel, a 12-inch rear wheel, and a 3.5kWh battery pack. The VinFast Feliz S has a compact and minimalist design. It features a 16-inch front wheel, a 14-inch rear wheel, and a front disc brake. It also comes with a 3.5kWh battery pack.

(Read more: VinFast Evo S, Theon S and other e-scooters showcased at Auto Expo 2025. Check details)

Komaki SE series electric scooters launched

Komaki Electric Vehicle has unveiled its new Komaki SE series. The brand has introduced three models: the SE Pro, SE Ultra, and SE Max, with ex-showroom prices set at ₹67,999, ₹76,999, and ₹1,10,000, respectively. It is noteworthy that all three models are based on the Komaki MG Pro electric scooter.

The Komaki SE Ultra and SE Max feature LiPo4 battery technology high-capacity lithium-ion battery. This new technology is claimed to provide enhanced range.Komaki SE Ultra gets a 2.7 kW LiPo4 battery, with a claimed range of 130-140 km, while the Komaki SE Max gets a 4.2kw LiPo4 exhibiting and is claimed to provide a range of 200 km.

Komaki SE Max is claimed to have a top speed of 80 kmph and in terms of features it gets dual chargers, TFT screens and dual discs. SE range also has SE Pro and SE Ultra which serve single disc, LED Digital Speedometer, and 70 km top speed.

Also Read : Komaki Electric Vehicle SE range of electric scooters launched at ₹67,999. Check details

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: