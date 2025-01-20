HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Komaki Electric Vehicle Se Range Of Electric Scooters Launched At 67,999. Check Range, Specs And Features

Komaki Electric Vehicle SE range of electric scooters launched at 67,999. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2025, 17:47 PM
  • The Komaki SE range of scooters are based on the newly launch MG Pro electric scooter. The new range of scooter gets a claimed range of 200 km.
Komaki
The Komaki SE Pro, SE Ultra, and SE Max are based on the recently launched MG Pro electric scooter
Komaki
Indian electric two wheeler startup, Komaki Electric Vehicle launched its Komaki SE series range. The brand has introduced three new models SE Pro, SE Ultra, and SE Max, at an ex-showroom price of 67,999, 76,999, and 1,10,000, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom. Interestingly, all the three models are built on the Komaki MG Pro electric scooter.

The Komaki SE Ultra and SE Max feature LiPo4 battery technology high-capacity lithium-ion battery. This new technology is claimed to provide enhanced range.Komaki SE Ultra gets a 2.7 kW LiPo4 battery, with a claimed range of 130-140 km, while the Komaki SE Max gets a 4.2kw LiPo4 exhibiting and is claimed to provide a range of 200 km.

Also Read : Upgraded Komaki Venice electric scooter launched with removable batteries

Komaki SE Max is claimed to have a top speed of 80 kmph and in terms of features it gets dual chargers, TFT screens and dual discs. SE range also has SE Pro and SE ultra which serve single disc, LED Digital Speedometer, and 70 km top speed.

Komaki MG Pro: Specs and features

The Komaki MG Pro was launched back in 2024. The Komaki MG PRO Lithium series is offered in three variants including: MG PRO Li, MG PRO V and MG PRO+. The low-speed Li variant gets a battery pack with a 1.75 kW capacity allowing for a 75 km (claimed) range, the V gets a 2.2 kW battery with a 100 km (claimed range) whereas the + variant gets a 2.7 kW battery featuring a 150 km (claimed) range. The charger can fully charge the battery within 4 to 5 hours (claimed).

Also Read : Komaki relaunches Flora electric scooter with 100 km of range at 69,000

The electric scooter comes with a host of features including a wireless controller with advanced regen, parking assist, cruise control and reverse assist. The motor is a BLDC hub-mounted unit. The scooter has the ability to update wirelessly along with a digital matrix instrument cluster. Some additional features are also available on the e-scooter including lock by remote function, a front disc brake, a repair switch, a telescopic shocker, self-diagnosis, anti-theft lock and a mobile charging slot.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2025, 17:47 PM IST
TAGS: komaki komaki se electric vehicle

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

