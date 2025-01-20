VinFast Evo S, Theon S and other e-scooters showcased at Auto Expo 2025. Check details

VinFast , the Vietnamese vehicle officially entered the Indian market at the Auto Expo 2025 as it showcased multiple products that are slated to hit the Indian market. While all eyes were on the electric SUVs including the VinFast VF 7, VF 3 and the VF 9, the company also showcased its range of electric scooters at the expo. While SUVs are the flavour of the Indian automotive market, it’s no secret that two wheelers dominate the Indian automotive market. The cherry on top is that one of the most growing segments in India currently is the electric two wheeler market, led by the electric scooters.

Alongside the range of e-SUVs like the VinFast VF 7 and VF 3, the Vietnamese vehicle maker also showcased six of its electric two wheelers at the Auto

In such a situation, launching electric two-wheelers in the country can prove to be a hit for VinFast. The company showcased several e2Ws at the expo including theVinfast Evo S, Theon S, Klara S, Feliz S, Vento S, and the DrgnFly. Here’s what each of the electric two wheelers get.

VinFast electric two wheelers

The VinFast Evo S is an electric scooter with retro styling. The one displayed at the expo had a bright yellow colour option. It is powered by a 3.5kWh battery pack. The VinFast Theon S features a distinctive design with dual-projector headlights mounted on the apron. It also uses a 3.5kWh battery and comes with 16-inch wheels at the front and rear.

The VinFast Klara S combines retro and modern design elements. This model is equipped with a 14-inch front wheel, a 12-inch rear wheel, and a 3.5kWh battery pack. The VinFast Feliz S has a compact and minimalist design. It features a 16-inch front wheel, a 14-inch rear wheel, and a front disc brake. It also comes with a 3.5kWh battery pack.

The VinFast Vento S was showcased in a subtle color scheme. It uses a 3.5kWh battery and is equipped with 12-inch wheels on both ends and a front disc brake. The VinFast DrgnFly is a compact electric bicycle with a simple design and spoked wheels fitted with chunky tires. It is powered by a 47.2V 13.6Ah battery and includes front and rear disc brakes.

