Auto recap, Dec 5: Hyundai to hike car prices, new Bajaj Chetak EV launch in December

Hyundai Motor to hike car prices from January

Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor has announced that it will increase the price of its cars from January next year. The Korean auto giant will hike price of all the models it offers in India including popular SUVs like Creta, Venue, Exter, Tucson and Alcazar besides Verna i20, i10 and the sole electric vehicle Ioniq 5. The carmaker has said that the price of its vehicles will go up by ₹25,000. However, it has not revealed details on model-specific price hike yet.

Bajaj to launch new Chetak electric scooter in December

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to launch the new Chetak electric scooter later this month. The two-wheeler manufacturer has confirmed that the Chetak EV in its new avatar will be introduced on December 20. The new generation Bajaj Chetak will come with several improvements with bigger storage space likely to be a big change. It is also expected to get a redesigned battery pack. The current generation of the Chetak offers range between 123 kms and 137 kms on a single charge.

Nissan Motor increases price of Magnite SUV

Nissan has revised the price lift of the new Magnite SUV which was launched in October this year. The Japanese carmaker has withdrawn the introductory price on the SUV after it was launched at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The introductory price was reserved for the first 10,000 customers. The price of the SUV has gone up by 2 per cent after the carmaker withdrew the introductory pricing.

Honda has sold nearly 90,000 Elevate SUVs since launch

Honda has sold around 90,000 Elevate, the only SUV in its lineup in India, since the model was launched last year. The Japanese carmaker has achieved the landmark in a little more than a year since the Elevate SUV making its debut in the market. Honda said that around 50,000 units of the SUV has been purchased by customers in India, while the rest of the sales have come from exports. The Elevate SUV is sold in India at a starting price of ₹11.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

