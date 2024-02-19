Hyundai sells one Creta every 5 minutes in India, achieving a new milestone. Check it out

The Hyundai Creta is most popular-selling compact SUV in India and the model has achieved a new sales milestone
Hyundai has revealed that the Creta crossed the one million cumulative sales milestone, a first for any compact SUV in the country
The landmark sales figure includes both the first and second generations of the Creta that have been sold over the last 8 years
The Creta’s 10 lakh sales mark includes only the domestic market, while over 2.80 lakh units of the SUV have been exported over the years
The first-gen Creta went on sale in 2015 and was a blockbuster hit right from the start. The second-gen was launched in 2020 and is the king of the segment
Hyundai updated the Creta earlier this year bringing timely updates to the SUV including a comprehensive redesign and the addition of Level 2 ADAS
Hyundai India has already received over 60,000 bookings for the 2024 Creta facelift
The Hyundai Creta facelift is offered with 2 petrol and a single turbo diesel engine options, available with manual and automatic transmissions
Prices for the Creta start from ₹11 lakh, going up to ₹20.15 lakh (ex-showroom)