Hyundai sells one Creta every 5 minutes in India, achieving a new milestone. Check it out

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 19, 2024

The Hyundai Creta is most popular-selling compact SUV in India and the model has achieved a new sales milestone 

Hyundai has revealed that the Creta crossed the one million cumulative sales milestone, a first for any compact SUV in the country

The landmark sales figure includes both the first and second generations of the Creta that have been sold over the last 8 years

The Creta’s 10 lakh sales mark includes only the domestic market, while over 2.80 lakh units of the SUV have been exported over the years 

 Check product page

The first-gen Creta went on sale in 2015 and was a blockbuster hit right from the start. The second-gen was launched in 2020 and is the king of the segment

Hyundai updated the Creta earlier this year bringing timely updates to the SUV including a comprehensive redesign and the addition of Level 2 ADAS 

Hyundai India has already received over 60,000 bookings for the 2024 Creta facelift 

The Hyundai Creta facelift is offered with 2 petrol and a single turbo diesel engine options, available with manual and automatic transmissions 

Prices for the Creta start from 11 lakh, going up to 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom)
Want to know more about the Hyundai Creta? 
Click Here