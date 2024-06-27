New-gen BMW M5 breaks cover with 717 bhp hybrid engine, 500 kg excess weight

BMW has taken the wraps off the new-generation M5 globally and the new offering is the most powerful iteration ever of the popular performance sedan. The 2025 BMW M5 arrives underpinned by an all-new platform while the big highlight is the new plug-in hybrid V8 engine that brings 717 bhp on offer. While India will get the new-generation 5 Series LWB next month, the M5 is based on the standard wheelbase model and is likely to arrive in the country in 2025.

2025 BMW M5 Engine Specifications

The new-gen BMW M5 gets the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 motor that has now been electrified and paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The setup is similar to that of the flagship BMW XM. The V8 produces 577 bhp while the electric motor belts out an additional 196 bhp. The combined output stands at 717 bhp and a whopping 1,001 Nm of peak torque. Power goes to all four wheels via the xDrive all-wheel drive system, albeit the unit is rear-biased.

The new BMW M5 weighs about 500 kg more than its predecessor thanks to the electric motor and batteries for hybrid power

Also check these Cars Find more Cars BMW 5 Series 2993.0 cc 2993.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 63.40 - 73.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW X3 M40i 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 86.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW X4 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 96.20 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING BMW M3 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING BMW 5 Series 2024 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 70 Lakhs View Details Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2925.0 cc 2925.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 63.60 - 80.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The hybrid powertrain has made the new M5 heavier by 500 kg with the performance sedan tipping the scales at a hefty 2.4 tonnes. That said, it can still sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. The top speed can be further extended to 305 kmph with the optional M Driver’s Package. The sedan gets an 18.6 kWh battery pack with an electric-only range of 67-69 km (WLTP) with a top speed of 140 kmph. The battery can be charged using a charger up to 7.4 kW.

The new-gen M5 gets the Adaptive M suspension as standard along with stronger struts and braces to handle the additional power

2025 BMW M5 Design

The design language is a lot more aggressive on the new M5 over the standard 5 Series. The bumpers have been beefed up with a lip spoiler at the front, while the sides have been redesigned for a more imposing look. The model is also wider by 76 mm at the front and 48 mm at the rear. The rear sports quad exhaust tips that give it an unmistakable look. The sedan rides on M light alloys with 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear wrapped in high-performance tyres.

The cabin features a similar layout to the standard model. BMW’s latest Curved Display running the 8.5 OS, makes an appearance along with the M leather flat-bottom steering wheel. There are also M sport seats, a head-up display (HUD), four-zone climate control, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, wireless charging, and more.

The cabin on the M5 mimics the new 5 Series but gets M-specific upgrades

2025 BMW M5 Performance Upgrades

The new M5 gets three driving modes while there’s a five-link rear axle with strengthened control arms, camber control arms, and guide arms. A double-wishbone front axle is more rigid and uses M5-specific hubs to handle the additional power. The model also gets extra bracing for the strut towers, underfloor bracing, and stronger mounts for various chassis components. BMW's Adaptive M suspension is standard with electronically controlled dampers that can be fine-tuned by the driver.

The BMW M5 will go on sale in several markets soon, while the India launch will only take place next year. The performance offering will take on the Mercedes-AMG E 63 when it arrives.

First Published Date: