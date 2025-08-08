HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, Aug 7: Triumph Speed 400 Prices Hiked, Nissan's New Suv Spied And More

Auto recap, Aug 7: Triumph Speed 400 prices hiked, Nissan's new SUV spied and more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2025, 09:46 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

2025 Triumph Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400's prices have been hiked for 2025.
2025 Triumph Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400's prices have been hiked for 2025.
View Personalised Offers on
Nissan Magnite arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to remain updated on all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it is released. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Wednesday, August 7.

Nissan C-segment SUV spied

Nissan is beginning to establish its presence in India's fiercely competitive midsize SUV market. A new C-segment SUV from the Japanese manufacturer has been observed undergoing tests on Indian roads for the first time, providing a preview of what may emerge as a direct competitor to well-known models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq. This forthcoming SUV is anticipated to be available for purchase by mid-2026, following the Indian launch of its platform counterpart—the next-generation Renault Duster.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Nissan Leaf (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Leaf
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Sunny 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2025
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 8.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Qashqai (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Patrol (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Patrol
Engine Icon2825 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 2 Cr
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Upcoming Nissan C-segment SUV spied in India, will rival Creta, Seltos, Kushaq

Triumph Speed 400 prices hiked

Following closely after the introduction of the Thruxton 400, Triumph Motorcycles India has increased the price of the Speed 400 by 4,177. The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 is now available at a price of 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom), maintaining its original aesthetics and mechanical specifications. The Triumph Speed 400 is now approximately 52,000 pricier than the Triumph Speed T4, yet it is 23,000 less expensive than the recently launched Thruxton 400.

Also Read : 2025 Triumph Speed 400 gets a price hike of 4,177

Ather Rizta launched in Nepal

Ather Energy has officially introduced its family-friendly electric scooter, the Rizta, to Nepal. This launch represents a stronger commitment to the expanding EV market in the country, as Ather continues to broaden its presence beyond India.

The Rizta is Ather’s second offering in the Nepalese market, succeeding the earlier triumph of the Ather 450 series. Crafted with practicality and daily comfort as priorities, the Rizta is designed for families and urban commuters seeking a spacious, feature-laden, and dependable electric vehicle.

Also Read : Ather Rizta electric scooter launched in Nepal

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2025, 09:46 am IST
TAGS: Triumph Triumph India Speed 400 Nissan Ather Ather Energy Rizta

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.