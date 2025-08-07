2025 Triumph Speed 400 gets a price hike of ₹4,177
The Triumph Speed 400 is now substantially more expensive than it was first launched in 2023. It's also now ₹52,000 dearer than the Speed T4 in the brand's 400 cc lineup.
Hot on the heels of the Thruxton 400’s launch, Triumph Motorcycles India has hiked the price on the Speed 400 by ₹4,177. The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 is now priced at ₹2.51 lakh (ex-showroom), and continues with the same aesthetics and mechanicals. The Triumph Speed 400 is now about ₹52,000 more expensive than the Triumph Speed T4, while being ₹23,000 cheaper than the newly launched Thruxton 400.
2025 Triumph Speed 400: Colours
The Speed 400 continues to get four colour options - Racing Yellow, Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black, and Racing Red. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, while the last update brought features like adjustable levers and Vredestein radial tyres.
Also check these Bikes
Also Read : Triumph Thruxton 400 cafe racer launched in India, priced at ₹2.74 lakh
2025 Triumph Speed 400: Specifications
Power on the Triumph Speed 400 comes from the 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled TR-Series engine tuned for 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm, and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox coupled with an assist and slipper clutch. Suspension duties are carried out by gold-finished USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc brake.
2025 Triumph Speed 400: Features
The Speed 400 comes equipped with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire, and traction control. Other features include all-LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument console, and a 13-litre fuel tank. The bike tips the scales at 179 kg.
The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 is now substantially more expensive than it was first launched in 2023. The neo-retro machine also has more competition now in the form of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week