Auto recap, April 27: Tesla India refunds early bookers of Model 3, MG Windsor to get long-range version & more…

Given the rapid evolution of the automobile industry, it can be challenging to remain updated. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely information on significant developments within the sector. The key highlights from Sunday, April 27, are summarised below.

Tesla India refunds early bookers of Model 3

Tesla has started refunding the booking amount to the consumers who booked the Tesla Model 3 electric sedan years ago in India. This move comes as the US-based electric car manufacturer has started discontinuing the older generation Tesla Model 3 and has started selling the new generation EV. Beyond refunding the booking amount to the early bookers of the electric car, the move hints at the brand's impending entry into the Indian market, which is possibly one of the most awaited events in the country's automobile market. Bloomberg has reported that Tesla has started refunding the booking amount to the consumers who made reservations for the Tesla Model 3 years ago. The EV manufacturer has started sending emails to the specific consumers who had made bookings back in 2016.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 14 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 82 kWh 82 kWh 555 km 555 km ₹ 40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tesla Model Y 545 km 545 km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Scorpio-N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Tesla India refunds early bookers of Model 3, signals nearing entry

MG Windsor EV could get a long-range variant with a bigger battery

MG Windsor EV has earned quite a positive response from consumers since its launch in India. Currently available with a 38 kWh battery pack, the MG Windsor EV is now ready to receive a bigger battery pack, a 50.6 kWh unit, which will promise a longer range on a full charge for the electric car compared to the current model. The long-range version of the Windsor EV is likely to launch in India sometime next month and will start reaching MG soon after that. The updated iteration of the MG Windsor EV will come without any change to the dimensional figures of the electric car. However, it could come with new alloy wheels. The only major upgrade to the EV will be the bigger battery pack. Powering the long-range version of the MG Windsor EV will be a 50.6 kWh battery pack, which will deliver a range of 460 kilometres on a full charge, which is the same as the MG ZS EV.

Also Read : MG Windsor EV could get a long-range variant with a bigger battery. What else to expect?

Electric vehicles can help India save ₹ 9.17 lakh crore on its oil import bill

A complete shift from older fossil fuel-propelled vehicles to electric vehicles in 44 cities with a population of at least 10 lakh could help India save $106.6 billion on its oil import bill, which translates to ₹9.17 lakh crore in Indian currency at the current exchange rate. With this move, India could avoid 11.5 tonnes of PM2.5 emissions every day by 2035 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 61 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. The study by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) also claimed that this move would save more than 51 billion litres of petrol and diesel. The study stated that the number of older vehicles in these 44 cities across India could grow from 49 lakh in 2024 to 75 lakh by 2030.

Also Read : Electric vehicles can help India save ₹9.17 lakh crore on its oil import bill. Here's how

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: