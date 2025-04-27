HT Auto
MG Windsor EV likely to get a bigger battery, could promise longer range

MG Windsor EV likely to get a bigger battery, could promise longer range

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Apr 2025, 11:50 AM
MG Windsor EV is expected to receive a long range version soon, promising moe range from a bigger battery.
MG Windsor EV is expected to receive a long range version soon, promising moe range from a bigger battery.

MG Windsor EV has earned quite a positive response from the consumers since its launch in India. Currently available with a 38 kWh battery pack, the MG Windsor EV is now ready to receive a bigger battery pack, a 50.6 kWh unit, which will promise a longer range on a full charge for the electric car compared to the current model. The long range version of the Windsor EV is likely to launch in India sometime next month and will start reaching MG soon after that.

The updated iteration of the MG Windsor EV will come without any change to the dimensional figures of the electric car. However, it could come with new design alloy wheels. The only major upgrade to the EV will be the bigger battery pack. Powering the long range version of the MG Windsor EV will be a 50.6 kWh battery pack, which will deliver a range of 460 kilometre on a full charge, which is same as the MG ZS EV.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

However, it is not clear if it will come carrying the same PMS motor as the current model or not. The front wheel drive motor onboard the Upcoming MG Windsor EV long range model would come churning out 131.3 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. It will enable the electric vehicle to run at a top speed of 175 kmph. The existing Windsor EV comes with the exact same numbers. The EV currently comes promising 20-100 per cent charge in seven hours, while using a DC fast charger, it can be topped up from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

The upcoming long range version of the MG Windsor EV would come commanding a premium of 4 lakh over the existing model's top trim. In that case, the upcoming long version of Windsor EV would come directly challenging the Tata Curvv.ev and the Mahindra BE6.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2025, 11:50 AM IST
TAGS: MG Windsor MG Windsor MG Windsor EV Windsor EV electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

