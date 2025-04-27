HT Auto
Tesla refunds early India bookings of Model 3. What it means?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2025, 09:53 AM
Tesla India started refunding booking amounts for Model 3 that were reserved in 2016, as well as posted new job roles on its careers page, hinting at an imminent launch in the country.
Tesla India started refunding booking amounts for Model 3 that were reserved in 2016, as well as posted new job roles on its careers page, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. (AFP)
Tesla India started refunding booking amounts for Model 3 that were reserved in 2016, as well as posted new job roles on its careers page, hinting at an imminent launch in the country.

Tesla has started refunding the booking amount to the consumers who booked the Tesla Model 3 electric sedan years ago in India. This move comes as the US-based electric car manufacturer has started discontinuing the older generation Tesla Model 3 and has started selling the new generation EV. Beyond refunding the booking amount to the early bookers of the electric car, the move hints at the brand's impending entry into the Indian market, which is possibly one of the most awaited events in the country's automobile market.

Bloomberg has reported that Tesla has started refunding the booking amount to the consumers who made reservations for the Tesla Model 3 years ago. The EV manufacturer has started sending emails to the specific consumers who had made bookings back in 2016. “We would like to return your reservation fee for the time being," read the emails to customers who had made these bookings back in 2016. “When we finalize our offerings in India, we will reach out in the market again. We hope to see you back with us once we are ready to launch and deliver in your country," the email further reads.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

This news has initiated speculation that the electric car maker is nearing a rollout in the third-largest global automobile market. This move suggests a clearing of the decks before the new models are officially launched in India, following the company's years of hesitation due to high import duties.

Tesla India posted new job roles

Earlier this year, Tesla India posted multiple job vacancies on their career page in different cities across the country, which fuelled speculation about a nearing entry of the brand's in the Indian market. It was immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US and meeting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Now, the auto company has again posted new job vacancies on the band's careers page. The new job roles advertised by the carmaker include store manager, sales advisor and service manager in New Delhi, as well as a charging developer in Mumbai. This further sharpens the speculation about Tesla's imminent entry into the Indian market.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2025, 09:53 AM IST
