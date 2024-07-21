Auto news recap, July 20: Thar Roxx name confirmed, Maruti halts production…

HT Auto is here to keep you informed about the latest in the automotive industry. With the fast-paced nature of the automobile world, it can be tough to stay up-to-date on all the new developments. But fear not, we've got you covered with the most crucial updates from Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Mahindra Thar Roxx name confirmed for 5-door Thar

Mahindra & Mahindra revealed that the upcoming five-door version of the Thar will be called Thar Roxx. The new SUV has been unveiled in a new teaser shared by the homegrown manufacturer. The Mahindra Thar Roxx will break cover on Independence Day just like its three-door sibling did. Upon launch, the Mahindra Thar Roxx will challenge the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Maruti Suzuki halts production owing to IT outage

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday revealed that its production was partly affected by the global outage of Microsoft systems. The car manufacturer's production and dispatch operations were halted briefly due to the issue. However, the automaker said that it was able to resume operations soon after that. "A global IT issue affected several companies across several countries today. This problem was encountered in our company also," Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Gurgaon Police gets 40 customised Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 motorcycle

Suzuki Motorcycle India has handed over 40 customised V-Strom SX 250 adventure motorcycles to Gurgaon Police. The handover is part of the Japanese two-wheeler giant’s CSR initiative to aid road and rider safety. The initiative was flagged off by Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, and Kenichi Umeda, MD - Suzuki Motorcycle India.

China urges EU automakers to resolve China-EU trade issues

China expects European auto giants including Volkswagen to play an active role in encouraging the European Union (EU) and Germany to avoid a further escalation of economic and trade frictions with Beijing, said the commerce minister of China on Friday.

Isuzu announces I-Care Moonsoon Camp

Isuzu Motors India has rolled out the ‘I-Care Moonsoon Camp’ for its range of D-Max pick-ups and SUVs. The service camp will offer benefits to customers as there are preventive maintenance checks that they can avail of. The Isuzu I-Care Monsoon Camp will be held at authorized dealers of Isuzu between the 22nd to 28th of July 2024.

