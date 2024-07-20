It’s official: Mahindra Thar Roxx name confirmed, launch on…

Mahindra and Mahindra have revealed that the 5-door version of the Thar will be called Thar Roxx . The new SUV has been unveiled in a new teaser shared by the homegrown manufacturer. We already know that Mahindra will unveil the Thar Roxx on Independence Day just like they did with the Thar .

The teaser reveals a new bumper design which is no longer finished in black. There is a new set of LED headlamps in the front which should provide better illumination in the night. The grille has been revamped as well.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra Five-door Thar 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Harrier 1956.0 cc 1956.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Curvv 1198 cc 1198 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Scorpio-N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Safari 1956.0 cc 1956.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs Compare View Offers

On the sides, there is a new set of alloy wheels that are smartly designed and are expected to measure 18 inches in size and are a diamond-cut unit. One of the biggest changes that can be seen is the added length which comes because of the longer wheelbase. This has been done to accommodate the rear doors which helps in making the ingress and egress a lot easier. There would also be more space for the rear occupants. On the lower variants, there would be steel wheels on offer. At the rear, the tail lamp design is the same but the elements have been revised.

Upcoming cars

Mahindra Thar Roxx features

The feature list is also now longer. It will come with a new larger touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and a sunroof as well. It is expected that there will be rear AC vents and a revised instrument cluster on offer as well. There is also a front parking camera that can be seen in the teaser.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV 3XO gets new base variant MX1. Check details.

Mahindra is emphasizing on providing a premium experience with the Thar Roxx. It would cater to those who wanted a more practical SUV than the Thar but still wanted a capable off-roader SUV. Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd., said, "The ‘Thar ROXX’ with its distinctive design, premium quotient, advanced technology, enhanced performance, sophistication, and safety is ‘THE’ SUV. While retaining the core attributes of the iconic Thar the ‘Thar ROXX’ represents the larger-than-life personality of a rockstar and will disrupt the SUV category."

First Published Date: