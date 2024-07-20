HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 40 Customised Suzuki V Strom Sx 250 Motorcycles Handed Over To Gurgaon Police

40 customised Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 motorcycles handed over to Gurgaon Police

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2024, 17:12 PM
  • The handover is part of a CSR initiative by Suzuki Motorcycle India to aid road and rider safety.
Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 Gurgaon Police
Gurgaon Police gets 40 Suzuki V Strom SX 250 motorcycles with a custom paint scheme, a tall windscreen, siren, and more
Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 Gurgaon Police
Gurgaon Police gets 40 Suzuki V Strom SX 250 motorcycles with a custom paint scheme, a tall windscreen, siren, and more

Suzuki Motorcycle India has handed over 40 customised V-Strom SX 250 adventure motorcycles to Gurgaon Police. The handover is part of the Japanese two-wheeler giant’s CSR initiative to aid road and rider safety. The initiative was flagged off by Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, and Kenichi Umeda, MD - Suzuki Motorcycle India.

Police-spec Suzuki V-Strom SX 250

Suzuki has delivered custom V-Strom SX 250 ADVs that get key changes. The bikes are finished in a custom white paint scheme with a customised windscreen. There’s ‘Police’ lettering at the front and on the fuel tank, along with red and blue beacon lights. The police-spec V-Strom SX also comes with a siren retrofitted on the motorcycle.

Also Read : 2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 launched with new colours, priced at 92,000

Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 Specifications

The V-Strom SX 250 draws power from the 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine tuned for about 25 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets telescopic forks up front and a 7-step preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on dual-purpose tyres with a 19-inch wheel at the front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear.

Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 Gurgaon Police
The V-Strom SX 250 is powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine tuned for 25 bhp
Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 Gurgaon Police
The V-Strom SX 250 is powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine tuned for 25 bhp

Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 Features

Other features on the V-Strom SX 250 include a digital instrument console and USB charging. The kerb weight stands at 167 kg. The standard model is available in three colours - Champion Yellow Number Two, Pearl Blaze Orange, and Glass Sparkle Black. The bike also gets Bluetooth connectivity that brings features like missed call alerts, caller ID, turn-by-turn navigation, call, SMS and WhatsApp messages alerts, ETA updates, and speed exceeding alerts. The Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is priced at 2.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2024, 17:12 PM IST
