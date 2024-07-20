HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News China Urges Eu Automakers, Including Volkswagen To Resolve China Eu Trade Issues

China urges EU automakers, including Volkswagen to resolve China-EU trade issues

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2024, 12:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
China expects European automakers including Volkswagen to play an active role in encouraging the EU and Germany to avoid a further escalation of econo
...
Volkswagen
All of the high-end EV brand vehicles currently manufactured in China face a 19.9 per cent provisional duty on imports into Europe (REUTERS)
Volkswagen
All of the high-end EV brand vehicles currently manufactured in China face a 19.9 per cent provisional duty on imports into Europe

China expects European automakers including Volkswagen to play an active role in encouraging the EU and Germany to avoid a further escalation of economic and trade frictions with Beijing, its commerce minister said on Friday.

During a meeting with Volkswagen Chairman Oliver Blume, Wang Wentao said China appreciates automakers such as Volkswagen who advocate fair competition and "strongly" oppose European Union tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, a ministry statement said.

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2024, 12:02 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen China EV Tariff Europe electric vehicles Chinese electric vehicles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.