China urges EU automakers, including Volkswagen to resolve China-EU trade issues
All of the high-end EV brand vehicles currently manufactured in China face a 19.9 per cent provisional duty on imports into Europe
China expects European automakers including Volkswagen to play an active role in encouraging the EU and Germany to avoid a further escalation of economic and trade frictions with Beijing, its commerce minister said on Friday.
During a meeting with Volkswagen Chairman Oliver Blume, Wang Wentao said China appreciates automakers such as Volkswagen who advocate fair competition and "strongly" oppose European Union tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, a ministry statement said.
First Published Date: 20 Jul 2024, 12:02 PM IST
