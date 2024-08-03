Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto news recap, August 2: Hyundai Venue launched, TVS NTorq teased and more

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Aug 2024, 10:37 AM
  • Stay up to date with the latest and big developments from the Indian and global automotive markets.
Hyundai Venue got a new variant with an electric sunroof.

Limited time and an overwhelming number of advancements in the automotive sector necessitate a concise overview. Therefore, HT Auto provides a summary of the most significant news from Friday, August 2, covering both Indian and international markets that you need to be aware of. Discover the key stories that captured attention.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy- CNG Duo launched

Hyundai has launched the Grand i10 Nios CNG with dual-cylinders in the Indian market. It will be available in two variants - Magna and Sportz. They are priced at 7.75 lakh and 8.30 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Hyundai Venue gets a more affordable variant

Hyundai launched Venue S (O) variant, bringing the option of an electric sunroof to the SUV at a more affordable price point. The new Hyundai Venue S (O) Plus with the sunroof is priced at 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is 1.05 lakh cheaper than the next variant that gets the feature on offer.

Tata Punch cross 4 lakh sales mark

Tata Motors announced that its most accessible SUV, the Punch, has crossed the four lakh sales milestone. The Tata Punch achieved the landmark sales figure in just 34 months since its launch in October 2021.

Discount on Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X extended

Triumph announced that they will continue to offer a discount of 10,000 on Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X till 31st August. The brand is offering a discount because last month, they celebrated a milestone of selling 50,000 units in one year. This achievement spans 50 countries including India, the UK, the USA, and Japan.

TVS NTorq Black Edition teased

TVS Motor Company dropped a teaser for the new NTorq 125 Black Edition on social media. The company has opened pre-bookings for the new special edition offering that promises to bring an all-black paint scheme to the scooter.

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2024, 10:37 AM IST
