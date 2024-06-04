Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: SUVs under ₹10 lakh with highest ground clearance
Indian passenger vehicle market has been witnessing a rapid surge in demand for SUVs over the last few years. The high-riding SUVs and crossovers have been becoming the key revenue churner for auto manufacturers in both mass-market and luxury segments, which is in line with the global trend. The Indian car buyers who have been traditionally inclined towards the small and practical commuters, have started shifting their focus on larger and bulkier SUVs. This shift in consumer preference has propelled the automakers to change their strategy as well.
The SUVs have been in finding prominence for various reasons. These include increased affordability of consumers, growing consumer aspirations, availability of a larger number of product options etc. When it comes to deciding the right SUV, various factors play their critical roles, which include power and performance, features, looks, brand preference, aftersales service etc. A key metric for the SUV's performance is the ground clearance.
Also Read : With SUVs in vogue, fuel demand surges adding 20% to energy emissions growth
Indian roads, especially the roads in non-urban areas in a larger part of the country are still full of potholes, rough patches etc. A car with higher ground clearance becomes well-equipped to tackle such obstacles, as the risk of the underbody getting scratched or scathed. Here are the most popular SUVs priced under ₹10 lakh that come with highest ground clearance.
Tata Nexon is one of the bestselling compact SUVs in India that has become a key revenue generator for the homegrown carmaker. The SUV comes with a chunky and bold design and a wide range of features, paired with a peppy and performer engine. It comes offering 208 mm of ground clearance, which is pretty impressive and well capable of tackling regular potholes and rough road conditions.
Since its launch in India, the Kia Sonet has become the bestseller model for the South Korean carmaker. Currently, Sonet is the most affordable car in Kia India's product lineup, positioned below the Seltos SUV. Available in a range of powertrain options, the Kia Sonet comes equipped with a wide range of features. The SUV comes with 205 mm of ground clearance.
Renault Kiger is one of the three cars currently on sale from the French auto giant in India. The Kiger SUV sells in the country alongside the Kwid hatchback and Triber MPV. The SUV comes offering 205 mm ground clearance, which ensures ample room for the car to tackle the challenges thrown by the rough roads.
Nissan Magnite is currently the sole product offered in India by the Japanese car manufacturer. In fact, the automaker has accepted that the Magnite is the car that has kept the company's business alive in India. The Nissan Magnite too comes promising 205 mm of ground clearance, which ensures it can take on the challenges of the Indian roads without much hassle.
Also check these Cars
Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes as another bestselling cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Initially introduced as the Vitara Brezza, the SUV has later adopted just Brezza nomenclature by shedding Vitara badge. The Brezza comes offering 200 mm of ground clearance, which makes sure the car can tackle the potholed and slight roughy roads without much hassle.
Hyundai Venue is the South Korean auto giant's bet in the highly competitive compact SUV segment and it is one of the leading revenue churners for the brand in India. The Venue comes promising 195 mm of ground clearance, which is lower than the other models in this listicle but offers ample room to tackle the potholes and other rough road challenges.