Creta, Venue & Exter help Hyundai achieve 6.63% growth in May'24

Hyundai Motor India Limited has reported that they sold 49,151 units in India and exported 14,400 units in May 2024. This is an increase of 6.63 per cent compared to total sales in May 2023. Exports achieved a growth of 31 per cent in May 2024 while rural sales accounted for 20.1 per cent of domestic sales in May. Moreover, SUVs continued to be a strong growth driver for the brand as they accounted for 67 per cent of total sales.

In terms of YTD, the total figures stood at 3,20,969 units in 2024 and in 2023, it was 2,99,429 units. That is a growth of 7.2 per cent. The brand's most recent launch was the facelifted version of the Creta which has been doing pretty well in the Indian market. It is priced between ₹11 lakh and ₹20.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Tucson 2024 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 30 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6 - 10.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Nexo 1499.0 cc 1499.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Venue 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.94 - 13.48 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The SUV was launched in January and in April, bookings exceeded the one lakh mark. Hyundai revealed that variants with sunroof and connected car features account for 71 per cent and 52 per cent of total bookings, respectively. There are seven variants on offer - E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX(O). Hyundai has also introduced the N Line version of the Creta which is being sold only in two variants - N8 and N10.

Watch: Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is available with three engine options. All three have a capacity of 1.5 litres. There is a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbocharged petrol engine and a diesel engine. In terms of transmission choices, the updated Creta comes with a six-speed manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also Read : Hyundai Motor India launches first 180 kW DC fast EV charging station in Chennai

Commenting on May 2024 sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We have maintained a healthy total sales volume in May 2024, despite a week-long routine bi-annual maintenance shutdown at our Sriperumbudur factory. SUVs continue to be a growth driver for HMIL, accounting for more than 67% of domestic sales last month. Our rural penetration stood at a healthy 20.1% in May."

First Published Date: