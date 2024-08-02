Tata Punch micro SUV crosses 4 lakh sales milestone

Tata Motors has announced that its most accessible SUV, the Punch, has crossed the four lakh sales milestone. The Tata Punch achieved the landmark sales figure in just 34 months since its launch in October 2021. The subcompact model kickstarted the new micro SUV segment with its butch looks, tall stance, and high ground clearance. The Punch has been one of Tata's top sellers in recent years and one of the country's top-selling vehicles.

Tata Punch Sales

Having been launched in October 2021, the Punch hit the first one lakh sales milestone in August 2022, barely 10 months after launch. The model turned out to be an instant hit for the automaker and sales continued to rise with the two lakh sales mark arriving in May 2023. The next one lakh sales were achieved within seven months in December 2023, while the 400,000 mark has taken seven months since.

The petrol variants contributed 53 per cent to the Punch sales, The CNG variants contribute 33 per cent while the electric versions add 13 per cent to the overall volume (Tata)

Speaking on the accomplishment, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “Tata Motors has always been known for its deep understanding of the Indian consumer. This attribute enables us to create disruptive yet highly functional products. With the Punch, we not only introduced the Indian market to a new sub-segment but also successfully democratized the SUV attributes by offering a comprehensive package in a compact footprint. We are elated that the Punch has resonated so well with Indian consumers and has progressively found a loyal customer base, who have become its biggest brand ambassadors. We take great pride in crossing this milestone and are confident that the next 1 Lakh will be achieved even faster."

Tata Punch Sales Growth

The majority of Punch’s sales come from the petrol variant at 53 per cent, followed by the CNG variant at 33 per cent and 14 per cent from the EV option. Tata says the Punch saw a 75 per cent year-on-year growth in sales in FY2024, capturing a 68 per cent market share in the segment. Meanwhile, the Punch EV has also been a strong seller for the automaker and has contributed an additional 15 per cent to the overall sales growth of the Punch brand.

The Tata Punch EV also holds the distinction of being the first EV in India to reach the 13,000 sales mark and continues to be a strong seller for the automaker.

With a 17.7% market share in the compact SUV segment, the Punch’s success is further evidenced by its position as the highest-selling vehicle across all segments (YTD FY25). Demonstrating a 27% year-on-year increase in its sales for FY24, the Punch has been the top-selling SUV from January 2024 to June 2024. The Punch’s petrol variant contributes 53% to the overall Punch sales in terms of overall sales, followed by 33% by its CNG variant and 14% by its EV variant (CY24).

