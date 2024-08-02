HT Auto
Hyundai Venue Gets A More Affordable Variant With Sunroof, Priced At 10 Lakh

Hyundai Venue gets a more affordable variant with sunroof, priced at 10 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Aug 2024, 15:21 PM
Hyundai Motors India has launched the new Venue S (O) variant, bringing the option of an electric sunroof to the SUV at a more affordable price point. The new Hyundai Venue S (O) Plus with the sunroof is priced at 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is 1.05 lakh cheaper than the next variant that gets the feature on offer.

Hyundai Venue S (O)+

The new Hyundai Venue S (O)+ variant is only available with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine option paired with the 5-speed manual gearbox. The new variant is placed between the S (O) and SX variants in the model's lineup. The new S (O)+ trim carries the features from the S (O) trim while adding the electric sunroof from the SX variant.

Also Read : Hyundai Grand i10 Nios with dual-cylinder tech launched at 7.75 lakh.

2022 Hyundai Venue Review
The Hyundai Venue in the new S (O) Plus trim carries over all the features from S (O) trim and is a well-specced variant with the new sunroof feature on offer
2022 Hyundai Venue Review
The Hyundai Venue in the new S (O) Plus trim carries over all the features from S (O) trim and is a well-specced variant with the new sunroof feature on offer

Hyundai Venue S (O)+ Features

The Venue S (O)+ trim gets a decent set of features including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The model also packs a digital instrument console with a colour TFT MID unit, LED DRLs with LED projector headlamps, automatic headlamps, TPMS, rear camera and more.

On the safety front, the mid-level variant packs six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-Start Assist, and more. The Venue S (O)+ rides on 15-inch steel wheels.

Also Watch: 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV: First Drive Review

Hyundai Venue S (O)+: Rivals With Sunroof Option

The Hyundai Venue S (O)+ with the electric sunroof certainly makes the feature more affordable for aspiring buyers. However, it's not the most accessible offering in the segment. Instead, the Mahindra XUV 3XO gets the feature on the MX2 Pro variant for as low as 8.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the Kia Sonet gets an electric sunroof on the HTE (O) trim that's priced at 8.29 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2024, 15:21 PM IST
TAGS: Venue

