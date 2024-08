Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the Grand i10 Nios Hy- CNG Duo in the Indian market with a starting price of ₹7.75 lakh ex-showroom. The new CNG variant essentially comes with dual-cylinder technology which helps in increasing the practicality of the hatchback. The Grand i10 Nios is the second vehicle in Hyundai's lineup to use this technology, the brand is already selling Exter Hy- CNG Duo.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG will be offered in two variants with prices starting from ₹7.75 lakh and going up to ₹8.30 lakh. Both prices are ex-showr

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: Variants

Hyundai will offer the Grand i10 Nios CNG with dual cylinders in two variants - Magna and Sportz. The Sportz trim would be priced at ₹8.30 lakh ex-showroom. The manufacturer will continue to offer the Grand i10 Nios with a single-cylinder as well.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: Features

The Grand i10 Nios CNG will come with projector headlamps, LED DRL and LED Tail Lamp, Roof rails, shark fin antenna, 20.25 cm touchscreen infotainment system, footwell lighting, rear AC Vents, tilt steering and much more. In addition, the hatchback boasts of advanced safety features like 6 airbags as standard, TPMS highline, Rear Parking Camera, Day and Night IRVM, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) and much more.

Till now, Hyundai has sold over four lakh units of the Grand i10 in the Indian market. Commenting on the introduction of Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo, Mr. Tarun Garg, Wholetime Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As a customer-centric company, we keep our ears to the ground and ensure that every innovation reflects the true desires of our customers. The launch of the Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo is a testament to our commitment to innovate and provide sustainable mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of our consumers. With its advanced dual cylinder CNG system, great fuel efficiency and safety features, the Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo is designed to deliver a comfortable driving experience. I am confident our customers will appreciate Grand i10 NiosHy-CNG Duo."

